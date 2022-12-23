Bailey Kliewer, an agricultural educator for Stillwater Public Schools, received the 2022 National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Early Career Teacher award in December.
Not long before the Stillwater Public Schools went on Christmas break, the News Press spoke with Kliewer about her award.
Kliewer was presented with the award during the 2022 NAAE Convention in Las Vegas. She was one of six agricultural educators nationwide to be given this prestigious award.
The NAAE Outstanding Early Career Teacher Award is presented to an NAAE member in their third to eighth year of teaching who have exemplified great teaching methods in the classroom and have been dedicated to their career through personal and professional growth, according to a press release by the NAAE.
Kliewer said she applied for the award in April. Oklahoma winners were sent to the NAAE. Each region then picked their winner, and winners were notified in August.
“You can win (the award) only once,” Kliewer said.
She said the agriculture teachers at Stillwater Public Schools give the majority their energy to students, besides other classroom duties.
Kliewer was able to attend the 95th Future Farmers of America National Convention in Indianapolis in October. Watching many SPS students receive awards was a highlight.
“If we get (an award), it’s extra,” Kliewer said. “I’m thankful, grateful.”
Kliewer’s father lives in western Oklahoma and has been teaching agricultural classes for at least 35 years, so being around agriculture education was in her blood.
“I loved agricultural education and the FFA,” Kliewer said. “As a member, I had success in that field and also saw how agriculture teachers made a difference for students and had an impact. That made me want to be an agricultural education teacher.”
Kliewer said agriculture education is “very necessary.” The FFA gives students many opportunities to not only develop needed life skills, but also to become leaders in their field who can make a difference.
“At the end of the day, (we need them) to use the leadership to be productive citizens and leaders of the community, (to be) mentors for other people,” Kliewer said.
In her seven years teaching at Stillwater Public Schools, Kliewer has poured 100 percent of her passion and effort into the program.
She’s dedicated to developing her students to work hard, show genuine effort and continue growing in her classroom.
Along with two other agricultural education teachers at Stillwater, Kliewer teaches courses on horticulture, animal science, leadership, and communication at their school farm, which is located seven miles from the main campus.
“(I hope my students) are able to function in the world because of what my classroom and FFA gave them,” Kliewer said.
NAAE is the professional organization for agricultural educators with over 8,000 members nationwide. NAAE offers a variety of programs and services said the press release.
The mission of NAAE is “professionals providing agricultural education for the global community through visionary leadership, advocacy and service.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.