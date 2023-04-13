Stillwater High School students will get the chance to experience an artist’s life in real time at the 2023 SHS Student Art Show.
Hazelwood Modella Art Gallery and Stillwater High School are collaborating to display student artwork during gallery hours May 4-6 and May 11 at the Hazel Modella Art Gallery at 721 South Main Street.
An opening night reception will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 4. Light refreshments will be served.
“Our students are excited about displaying their work for the Stillwater community and promoting the arts at the high school level,” said Joey Parker, SHS Visual Arts Department head and art teacher. “We appreciate the opportunity Modella Gallery has given the art program here at SHS.”
Guests will see curated submissions from students that feature pieces from ceramics, oil paint and watercolor to acrylic, collage and pencil.
Senior AP student Eden Morici is excited about sharing her artwork with the Stillwater community – and for the potential of selling her pieces.
“Exhibiting my artwork in a modern gallery is an awesome opportunity,” Morici said.
Parker said more than 350 students are enrolled in more than 10 classes like SHS Fine Arts, Art 2 & 3 and Advanced Drawing 1 & 2.
SPS teachers and staff had discussed the possibility of an SHS art show, but logistics and timing meant delays. Now for the first time, the two groups will collaborate.
“We are excited to showcase the SHS art students with an end of school year exhibit,” said Owner Valerie Bloodgood.
All student artwork will be available for purchase, with proceeds going back to each artist and Modella.
“We want this to be an opportunity for students to know what it’s like to submit pieces for consideration, show and sell their work through a gallery,” Parker said. “We really appreciate Modella’s partnership in hosting this event.”
Modella Gallery is a nonprofit art gallery located in historic downtown Stillwater.
Dedicated to bringing contemporary arts to Stillwater, the gallery provides unique opportunities and works of contemporary art to the people of Oklahoma and beyond.
These works include visual and performing art that enhances the quality of life and promotes community pride in Stillwater.
The gallery presents a continuing program of art exhibitions of local and national artists, music and performance events, screenings and special projects.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
