The Board of Education for Stillwater Public Schools has scheduled a special meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. to consider the resignation of Superintendent Marc Moore.
The agenda posted late Wednesday afternoon says the board will begin by entering executive session “for confidential communications regarding the employment and possible resignation of the superintendent of schools and the possible appointment of an interim superintendent.”
After exiting executive session, the board will vote to approve or disapprove a mutual separation agreement, then vote to accept the resignation if the separation agreement has been approved.
If the resignation is accepted, the board may consider and vote to appoint an interim superintendent.
Moore has been employed as Stillwater’s superintendent since 2016, when he was selected from a field of 23 candidates and hired with a base salary of $150,000.
He previously spent 14 years as a superintendent in the Shawnee area.
Moore and the district entered into a new three-year employment contract July 1. Under the terms of the contract, Moore has a current base salary of $167,293.
He receives $795 per month for an automobile allowance to cover in-district and out-of-district travel in his personal vehicle. He does not receive payment for mileage.
The district also pays him $960 per year for a cellular phone allowance to offset school district business use of his personal phone.
The district covers the cost of dues for professional organizations and provides $1,200 in additional pay annually for participating in community organizations.
Moore's contract ends June 20, 2024.
At press time he had not responded to requests from the News Press seeking comment.
Board of Education members contacted for comment referred inquiries to President Camille DeYong, saying they could not speak about the matter, per board policy.
DeYong told the News Press she was unable to provide much information beyond what could be read on the agenda. But she did say Moore’s resignation has “absolutely nothing” to do with the recent questions about the status of Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Tucker Barnard.
If everything is worked out Thursday regarding Moore’s resignation, the district should have a press release addressing the matter, she said.
The board doesn’t have a person picked to serve as interim superintendent, DeYong said. But there are always obvious candidates among senior administration. Assistant Superintendent for Operations Dana Renner and Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Cathy Walker are strong possibilities.
DeYong also mentioned High School Principal Uwe Gordon, a former superintendent at Hennessey Public Schools, as another potential candidate.
The Board will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Board of Education building, 314 S. Lewis. The meeting can also be watched online at https://livestream.com/stillwaterschools/2021dec30sp.
