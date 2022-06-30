At 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Clayton Tselee completed his last day as a Stillwater Public School employee. The day didn’t begin as it usually does.
The SPS staff and the Stillwater Fire Department surprised Tselee when he arrived at the Administration Building that morning. The department used its new ladder truck to spray an arc of water over the entrance as Tselee drove through it.
Asst. Fire Chief Brandon Halcomb was instrumental in coordinating this event, and Hunter Wood’s crew set up the OSU-logoed fire engine and performed the salute, Rob Lamecker, SPS Facilities Director, said.
“It (was) a big surprise ... all he (Lamecker) said was there was something we’d do in the parking lot,” Tselee said. “The staff that they’d do this for me, I really appreciate it.”
Tselee said he started working with the school district in the 1970s when Lincoln Academy received a grant. What began as a small addition to SPS quickly became a long and fulfilling career.
“He started with Stillwater Schools on Sept. 30, 1977, washing and painting at Lincoln Academy, and later that year, he was promoted to the delivery driver position,” Lamecker said. “In this position, he was responsible for delivering all instructional and custodial supplies in addition to groceries. Later, he was promoted to the warehouse supervisor position. So if you are a Stillwater School Alumni that graduated after 1978, Clayton delivered your school supplies.”
Tselee said the grant allowed them to hire one person, but two others were working with him. He said the two others employed were college students who had to return to school, so he had an excellent opportunity to keep working here.
“I got in there pretty quick, and I’m so blessed to be that person and I started working with – they had a custodial supervisor – and I started working with him, and he moved on,” Tselee said. “I got into the custodial, I got into the instructional, and then I got into the groceries.”
Tselee said he didn’t have a moment that stood out more than others in his 45 years. He loved all of it, he said, from the various positions, working with great staff and, of course, the kids.
“I enjoyed my work all these years. I was coming in and going to all the school sites, delivering food to all the cafeterias. Back then, they did all the fresh cinnamon rolls and hot rolls,” he said. “You’d walk in there, and the first thing is ‘get you a roll.’ I kind of blew up a little bit. It’s been great for me all these years.”
At the end of the celebration, SFD allowed Tselee and his two kids to take turns getting into the fire truck.
Tselee said he’s excited to retire but will miss being surrounded by his friends from SPS. Upon retirement, he plans to spend more time with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.