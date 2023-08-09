Educational data from across the district was one of the main topics Tuesday at the Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education meeting.
Janet Vinson, SPS assistant superintendent of educational services, presented data that gave a snapshot of overall grades and proficiency levels for the district.
State-wide averages for the 2022-23 school year have not yet been released.
“We are struggling a little bit on data collection and I think that’s an area that we can really grow in ... trying to figure out a way that we can warehouse or have a dashboard where it’s readily accessible,” Vinson said in the meeting. “Not just to us and to board members, but also to our site principals and to the teachers, so they can drill down even to the student level to look at student growth.”
Vinson shared four data points that SPS might choose for future reference: literacy (reading, comprehension and critical thinking); numeracy (ability to apply numeric concepts); engagement (involved in meaningful activities, connection with peers and student support from parents and community); and graduation and beyond (every SPS senior receives a diploma and has a post-graduation plan).
“Those are … four pillars that we could use each time we look at (data), because those are kind of those touchtone points that we want to examine as we’re seeing, ‘Are we being effective, are we not, and where are we most effective,’” Vinson said.
Vinson said that the Reading Sufficiency Act measurement for third grade looks completely different in the data than fifth or eighth grade, because the RSA measurements focuses solely on reading alone, while the English Language Arts exam focuses on reading, writing, critical thinking and more.
“We’re highly successful in RSA, because I think we’ve really got that science of reading down to an art,” Vinson said.
The RSA scores for third grade reading were set at 74 percent passing in the 2021-22 school year. State-wide passing scores were a 29 percent average, comparatively.
Reading proficiency rose to 79 percent for the 2022-23 school year.
“We need a few more years of data to really look at that trend line to say that’s positive,” Vinson said. “We need to continue spending money and focus our resources and our teachers and our training on the science of reading, because we’re showing that it’s working.”
In fifth grade, the data revealed that students are struggling more with the writing component of the exam.
“It’s interesting, because in other countries they teach writing first and then reading second,” Vinson said. “In the U.S. for some reason we don’t, and I’m not sure which way is more effective, but it’s completely opposite here.”
Fifth-grade scores remained relatively the same, but Vinson said that for those students who had the science of reading from day one, the trend might change.
“We will watch that,” Vinson said.
She said the data reveals that SPS should focus on Tier 1, or the first years of a student’s life. If the student doesn’t catch on quickly, the district can look into the reason why – whether that’s a student struggling with dyslexia or perhaps a life event that’s preventing a student from learning.
Vinson also noted that in the 2018-19 school year, the former Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction set the proficiency bar for educational requirements to “college ready,” so while the data might be concerning for parents, it’s not the only reason for a downward shift in scores.
For the numeracy proficiencies, this included not only the ability to apply numeric concepts, but also includes number sense, equations and higher level abstract thinking.
Third-grade math scores were at 54 percent proficiency for the 2021-22 school year. The rates did not change in the 2022-23 school year. The state-wide average was 34 percent.
Fifth-grade math scores dropped from the 2021-22 school year to the 2022-23 school year. Students scored at 54 percent passing. The rates slipped to 47 percent passing in the next school year.
Eighth-graders who took the ELA tests scored 36 percent passing in 2021-22. The rates dropped further to 36 percent passing in 2022-23.
“This is not a result we want to see,” Vinson said. “We need to dive into this data, specifically by standard, and see is it a standard we’re missing … it’s probably that we’re not using enough informational texts. We’re focusing more on literature texts, and the tests are very heavy on informational texts.”
Stillwater High School ACT averages were at 20 in 2021-22, and dropped to 19.6 in 2022-23.
“It has gone down for the last few years, not just for us, but for the state and the nation,” Vinson said. “It’s not significant for us … but it is something we should watch. I would look for a correction in the next two years, where it starts trending back up.”
She said not all students took the ACT, and there’s been a lot of discussion about the scores among school administrators.
SHS had 148 college credit-earning students, and the most credits earned were from Oklahoma State University. In addition, in career technology preparation, 347 graduating students earned certifications in the 2022-23 school year.
In 2023, SPS had three National Merit Semi-Finalists and 55 AP scholars.
Vinson noted that engagement activities include meaningful activities that connect with other peers or an adult, something that makes students feel like they belong.
For the 2022-23 school year, 1,598 students in ninth-12th grade participated in Fine Arts, clubs, sports and after-school activities.
Vinson said the graduation touchtone is something she is especially passionate about.
“It’s not just getting them across the stage,” Vinson said. “That’s great, we want them across the stage, but what are they going to do next? Let’s have those conversations, let’s try to help them with that pathway to get where they want to go.”
Education Services plans to focus on supporting students’ learning through a solid literacy and numeracy foundation, promote literacy across the curriculum by using appropriate Lexile level texts, use formative data to drive classroom teaching and enhance Tier 1 instruction to meet the needs of today’s learners.
“We are happy to share and find anything we have and be able to focus on our student learning in this way,” Vinson said.
Board member Roberta Douglas, Ward 3, said the data points were “fantastic.”
“What a way to tell the story of the students in our district,” Douglas said.
