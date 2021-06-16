The Stillwater Board of Education has approved the hiring of two assistant principals to fill vacancies in the district.
Jason Riggs will join the Stillwater Junior High School administrative team next fall as an assistant principal, alongside fellow assistant principal Kane Mach and Principal Crystal Szymanski.
“I am honored and humbled to accept this position at Stillwater Junior High School,” Riggs said. “Throughout my time in Stillwater, I’ve been fortunate to build impactful relationships with the incredible students and inspiring educators throughout the Stillwater community. I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue on this journey with the staff, students, and families of SJHS.”
A graduate of Edmond Memorial, Riggs received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Oklahoma State University.
He taught seventh and eighth grade math and science and spent five years teaching fifth grade before moving to Stillwater in 2012.
He has taught fifth grade and worked as a math interventionist at Will Rogers Elementary and taught fifth and fourth grades at Sangre Ridge Elementary.
He was Sangre Ridge Teacher of the Year for 2015-2016.
Riggs and his wife, Andi, have two sons, ages 11 and 7.
He said he loves being able to work with kids or serve the community whether through coaching YMCA soccer or working with a community service organization like AMBUCS.
Riggs said he will miss his colleagues and students of Sangre Ridge, but is excited to serve in a new capacity while continuing to learn and grow in his profession.
“I see my role as a leader is to make genuine connections with students and colleagues and to make people feel valued for who they are.”
Christina Hutson will become assistant principal at Will Rogers Elementary under Principal Dr. Meghan Eliason.
“I am excited to be joining Will Roger’s staff and to work with Dr. Eliason,” Hutson said. “My approach is for there to be a good mix of intentional, rigorous instruction mixed with good play and engagement with lots of hands-on learning. Teachers are guides for children on the journey of education, but a large part of learning comes from children exploring and their inherent curiosity.”
A Newcastle native, Hutson received a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma and a master’s degree in educational leadership from American College of Education.
She is a National Board Certified Teacher.
She taught kindergarten at Sangre Ridge before moving to Perry to teach second grade. For the past 14 years, she has taught first grade at Perkins Public Schools.
“In my 22 years as an educator, I’ve come to know that it’s my role to help foster a sense of community, whether it’s in a classroom, throughout a school, or across a community. I’m looking forward to contributing my knowledge, experience, and passion for learning to Will Rogers,” Hutson says.
Hutson and her husband Justin operate a local automotive business and have called Stillwater home for most of their married life. They have three children, two of whom are at college out of state.
“I know I’m going to miss my Perkins school family. I love that community and the people that live there. I will definitely miss seeing my work friends and students every day,” Hutson said. “But I am excited for this next chapter in my life and professional career and look forward to working with, learning in, and contributing to my new Will Rogers community.”
Riggs and Hutson assume their new roles beginning July 20.
Superintendent Marc Moore said he is excited to have them join the SPS leadership team.
“I’m happy we are able to offer an avenue for Mr. Riggs to grow and expand his career while remaining in the Pioneer family,” Moore said. “It’s also good to identify talented educators, like Ms. Hutson, in the vicinity that can be brought into our organization. I’m confident both will do well in their new roles and wish them the best of luck.”
