Richmond Elementary Assistant Principal Brandi Green will be transferring across the district to serve in the same capacity at Sangre Ridge Elementary.
This January, Green began splitting her time between the two locations when Sangre Ridge Assistant Principal Cami Patzkowski moved into the role of interim principal.
Green began her career in education teaching for seven years in Enid before becoming an assistant principal there for two years. In August of 2017, she came to Stillwater, spending two years in that role at Will Rogers Elementary and one at Richmond Elementary. During the last year she has also served Stillwater Public Schools Educational Services as Technology Integration Coordinator.
“I’m blessed beyond measure to continue to work for Stillwater Public Schools and to have the opportunity to team with Sangre Elementary,” Green said. “I have more than enjoyed my time at Richmond and will be forever thankful to the staff, students, and parents for welcoming me with open arms.”
Patzkowski was hired as principal at Sangre Ridge in May of this year, following Ryan Blake’s move to the Middle School.
“Brandi joined us last spring and her devotion and commitment to our staff and students was unparalleled,” Principal Patzkowski said. “We are thrilled to have Brandi on board while we continue to strive for academic excellence and knowing all students by name and need.”
Superintendent Marc Moore explained the move, saying “One of the reasons we decided on Brandi Green’s transfer was to ensure Sangre Ridge had as much administrative experience as possible as they transition to new leadership under Principal Patzkowski. We felt Brandi’s five years of experience as an assistant principal and time spent serving in that role at Sangre Ridge during this spring semester made her a logical fit for the position. We’ve been very happy with the perspectives she has brought to the district and her willingness to assist the district in a variety of capacities.”
“I believe in students and student achievement,” Green said, “and I know Sangre Ridge has a strong foundation to succeed in both.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.