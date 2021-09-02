Beginning in 2014, Stillwater Public Schools has been guided by a long range vision for the configuration of grade levels across the district to both handle student enrollment growth and advance educational excellence for Stillwater’s students.
This vision, planned for implementation no earlier than 2027, includes a PreK-4, 5-6, 7-8, & 9-12 grade configuration and has served as the foundation for multiple district plans, including SMS, SJHS and Westwood Elementary construction in Bond 2017.
In preparation for the next bond issue in 2023, the district established a committee to conduct an analysis of this grade configuration vision, with the goal of either affirming it or pursuing other options. This committee of parents, teachers, administrators, and board members met numerous times over several months, and their findings supported the established long range vision for this new grade configuration.
Superintendent Marc Moore says he is impressed by the committee’s work to date and is excited about the future of the educational experience at SPS.
The Stillwater Board of Education will take action on this configuration at its regular meeting on Sept. 14. In order for board members to ensure community parents and stakeholders have an opportunity to provide comments and ask questions about this issue, two community forums have been set:
Sept. 2 - 6-7 p.m. at Stillwater Junior High School
Sept. 9 - 6-7 p.m. at Stillwater Middle School
These forums will be recorded, and all presentations, a summary of feedback and comments given, and responses to questions generated during the forum will be shared following the sessions.
Those with feedback or questions for SPS’s consideration who cannot attend either forum, should email SPS Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa at bfuxa@stillwaterschools.com.
