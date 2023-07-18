The Stillwater Public Schools operations team and construction crews pushed ahead with summer construction projects in the district, despite high temperatures and thunderstorms.
SPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations Bo Gamble shared updates with the SPS board members at the school board meeting on July 11.
Administration building
Workers are putting in a new roofing and HVAC system at the SPS administration building at 314 South Lewis Street. The school board met in the Sangre Ridge Elementary School library for their regular monthly meeting because of the construction at the administration building.
“The project’s moving along,” Gamble said. “It’s not going to be completed before school starts, but we’re about 90-plus percent done.”
An extra step to complete the project is fitting some glass block on the front facade to easily tie into the new roofing material, and operations staff worked with the manufacturer to find a solution.
The HVAC system is slated to be finished at the beginning of September at the latest.
SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said central office staff looks forward to the improvements being completed, especially the HVAC system.
“One of our goals is to have great working conditions for our students and all of our employees,” Gordon said. “This is one of the oldest buildings in the district and needs many improvements. The central office staff has been great this summer and I appreciate their patience throughout this upgrade. It will be worth the wait.”
Sangre Ridge Elementary School
The Sangre Ridge Elementary School project picked up the pace in recent weeks, Gamble said.
A once-open area where classes met is now divided into separate classrooms. Some bathrooms were left as is, while other areas – such as a section of stairs – were enclosed to ease the flow of traffic from the classrooms to other areas of the building.
In recent weeks, the construction crew hung doors, painted, completed finish work, installed carpet, light fixtures and 25 percent of the ceiling tiles.
“It’s beginning to shape up and look good, and we’re excited about this update for this facility,” Gamble said.
Sangre Ridge Principal Cami Patzkowski said she's thrilled with the progress of the project and can't wait for her staff to see it.
"This construction just gave 18 more staff members rooms with walls and doors," Patzkowski said. "It doubled the security of our closed classrooms. I can only imagine how it will minimize the distractions of the previous open classroom concept. We are beyond thrilled to have our students and teachers in this new space."
Stillwater Middle School
Because of strong summer storms, this project is taking longer than expected.
“They’re at a stage where they need some dry weather to be able to complete some concrete work,” Gamble said. “They have been able to complete some of it – they’ve got a basketball court area completed, they’ve got portions of the sidewalk that surround the turf areas … completed.”
The sloping land and recent rains have delayed the completion of the amphitheater area. The construction crew built a flume, or channel and a retaining wall to help with water drainage.
A pergola (shaded eave) and shade sails (textile sunshade) will not be installed before the beginning of school, but Gamble said SPS staff is pushing to have the playground finished and available for students.
“We are still targeting the beginning of school to have the majority of this done,” Gamble said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.