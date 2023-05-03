The National Association of Music Merchants has honored Stillwater Public Schools with its Best Communities for Music Education designation for the seventh-straight year.
According to a press release from SPS, the designation is awarded to districts "that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students."
“This speaks to the outstanding and ongoing efforts of everyone in this community to build a strong educational system that understands how important the arts and music are to student learning,” Superintendent Uwe Gordon said in the press release.
According to the release, SPS qualified by answering detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music program and community music-making programs and had those responses verified by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.
SPS Director of Bands Kevin Zamborsky called it an honor to work in a community "that so consistently shows such strong support for music education and the performing arts."
“I especially want to thank the incredible music educators that we have in this district - our programs thrive because of them! They work to instill a love and appreciation of music in our students, parents, colleagues, and community members throughout the district," he said. "I also want to thank our supportive administrators, from the district level as well as the site levels, for promoting and encouraging our students' music education. Finally, a monumental thank you goes out to all the students and parents who make our programs what they are!”
