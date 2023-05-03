Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms by evening. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.