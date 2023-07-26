The Stillwater Board of Education approved George Horton as the new Principal of Lincoln Alternative Academy at a July 25 meeting. The role was recently vacated when Trent Swanson, Principal at Lincoln for more than ten years, accepted a position as Chief Human Resources Officer for the district.
“I’m super excited about this new role,” Horton said. “While I’ll miss the high school and my colleagues there, I’m looking forward to a new challenge, new building, and working to help our Lincoln students achieve their goals.”
A native of Lawton, Horton attended Oklahoma State University, where he obtained a biological science degree. He taught for four years in his home town before returning to Stillwater to start a family. Horton and his wife, Megan, have two children, a third grade son and sixth grade daughter.
At SPS, he has taught middle school science and worked with alternative education at Stillwater Middle and Junior High Schools. Horton served as an assistant principal at SJHS for three years, and has been an assistant principal at Stillwater High School for the last six.
“I’ve worked in alternative education before and feel well prepared for my first time as head principal,” Horton said. “The teachers and staff at Lincoln are great and do amazing things, and I’m most excited to see our students succeed, graduate and grow. I’m looking forward to facing a lot of different, individual challenges and helping students in creative and innovative ways to get what they need, and to building on the school culture that Trent Swanson and his team have cultivated at Lincoln.”
The principal also said he’s excited about some of Lincoln’s unique programming.
“Dogs of Lincoln with the Humane Society, Turning Point Ranch, Our Daily Bread, and other community partners – I’m looking forward to helping make sure the community knows more about these partnerships and how much this community does to make sure every student not only gets their diploma, but builds the skills they need for a happy, healthy life,” Horton said.
“I have no doubt George will be an amazing leader at Lincoln,” SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said. “I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside George for many years. His experience, kindness and creativity will serve him, the district, and, most importantly, our students well.”
