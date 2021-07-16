Stillwater Public Schools and several other school districts in the area will have additional counseling services for their students thanks to funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Education as part of the School Counselor Corps Grant program.
The initiative – part of the state education department’s pandemic recovery plan – uses federal COVID emergency relief funding to pay up to 50% of the salary and benefits for school counselors, licensed school-based mental health professionals, social workers and recreational therapists for three years.
The funding can also be used to pay for contracted services from a licensed mental health professional through the 2023-2024 school year, OSDE Director of Communications Carrie Burkhart said.
It’s part of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond, which OSDE described as an ongoing commitment to strategic investment in a high-quality, equitable public education that supports the whole child.
“If we are to ensure our students are on track for academic success, we must first take action to wrap supports around the whole child,” State Superintendent of Public Education Joy Hofmeister said when the awards were announced.
A total of 181 districts across Oklahoma will receive a share of $35.7 million allocated for the program.
OSDE officials felt fortunate to be able to fully fund every grant application submitted, Burkhart said.
Schools have requested 222 school counselors, 36 licensed social workers, 54 licensed mental health professionals, four recreational therapists and 42 contracted services, OSDE announced. It will also hire five regional positions to support the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps with training and professional development.
Several local districts will benefit from the program.
Stillwater Public Schools will receive a total of $288,000 to help cover the cost of three additional certified counselors for three years.
Other School Counselor Corps Grant recipients in the Stillwater area include Coyle, Drumright and Ripley, which each received $96,000 to help pay for one certified school counselor position. That would be paid as $32,000 per year for three years, Burkhart explained.
Olive, a district with 285 students in an unincorporated community north and east of Drumright in Creek County, will receive $222,000 to add one certified school counselor position and one licensed mental health professional.
Ponca City Public Schools, which serves a population of more than 5,000 students, will receive $560, 000 to add four certified school counselor positions, one full-time and another part-time licensed mental health professional. That partial position could mean the district is hiring someone part-time or it could mean it is using the funding to turn a current part-time position into full-time, Burkhart said.
Other towns had even greater needs. Each school district is unique and some districts in the state haven’t previously been able to afford school counselors at all, she said.
Poteau, a town in eastern Oklahoma with about 8,500 and an estimated 2,300 students received $810,000 to fund two certified school counselors, two licensed social workers, two licensed mental health professionals and two contracted services for three years.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa are the state’s two largest districts. Each received $1.3 million.
Hofmeister said school districts in Oklahoma have been struggling to meet student needs even though their students have consistently had some of the highest level of trauma in the nation. That was compounded by the stresses of the pandemic.
“Schools have wrestled with inadequate numbers of counselors and mental health professionals for far too long,” she said. “… These grants can bring transformational change to schools, some of which have not had a single school counselor. With academic success dependent on student well-being, this marks a critical investment for our students.”
The state’s current student-to-school counselor ratio is 411 to 1 while the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250 to 1, according to OSDE.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.