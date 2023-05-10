The Board of Education officially recognized Stillwater Public Schools retirees at its meeting on Tuesday – and the timing was perfect, as this is National Teacher Appreciation Week.
The 14 retirees included teachers and support staff and represented a combined total of 279 years of service for the district.
The retirees were Dee Atkins, Dana Ayers, Jerry Clement, Bruce Farmer, Nora Fields, Eric Forney, Lynn Franzmann, Salema Grant, Jacqueline Iob, Maureen Lawson, Karen Mitchell, Denise Roberts, Debbie Schroeder and Jill Secrest.
“This is both sad and a great honor to recognize these people who are retiring from Stillwater Public Schools this year,” SPS Superintendent Uwe Gordon said.
Each retiree received a gift from the district, which included a blanket with the Pioneer logo and a security badge for future SPS events.
“The security badge gets them into any activity for the rest of their lives,” Gordon said. “That’s important because they have plenty of life left to live. There’s more coming. We hope they spend some of it with us.”
Lynn Franzmann taught for 43 years.
“That’s a long time, and I’m sure some of you in this room are right there with me,” Franzmann said after receiving her gift. “That’s a long time to do anything – it becomes who you are.”
Franzmann started her teaching career in the small farming community of Jones before moving to Stillwater.
“It was a different ballgame, and I had to get used to a bigger school, bigger classrooms and a different set of community,” Franzmann said. “But I have embraced it, and I have loved it. I love this town, I love this school, I love what the district is trying to do with these kids.”
Franzmann noted that teaching as a profession has become more difficult.
“It’s getting harder and harder to get everybody on board with the same focus,” Franzmann said. “Hopefully that push will continue because the kids need this school, they need these good teachers and these good adults in their lives.”
Franzmann said she’s looking forward to what her next step will look like, but she said she will still be around.
“While you guys are at school next August, we’re going to be at Aspen (or) Starbucks,” Franzmann said. “I’ll see you at the coffee shop.”
Bruce Farmer worked as a mechanic in the transportation department for 14 years.
“It’s been great,” Farmer said. “I’ve enjoyed working at the bus barn.”
Farmer said it’s been a stressful year in the department as SPS adjusted to the lack of bus drivers across all routes.
“Those people deserve a pat on the back down there,” Farmer said.
Nora Fields worked as a custodian for Richmond Elementary for eight years.
“I’ve come to find out that Richmond is an awesome school,” Fields said. “The teachers are so precious – and when I lost my daughter, they stood right beside me. I hate to leave.”
Jacqueline Iob spent 15 years at Will Rogers Elementary. Due to health challenges and family needs, she decided the timing was right to step down.
“I had a really hard time because I wanted to be a Will Rogers Mustang for much longer,” Iob said. “I am so proud to be a teacher in the SPS district.”
Dana Ayers taught choirs at SPS for 11 years. During the board meeting, she recognized several students who won Oklahoma Music Educators Association All-State Honor Chorus awards.
“Thank you for every wonderful memory, for every opportunity, for every chance that you took on me,” Ayers said. “This place is home. I’m not going anywhere – I am a Pioneer.”
