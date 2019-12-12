Stillwater Public Schools posted on social media that students at Stillwater Junior High had created a “hit list,” but after investigation did not “feel there is a specific or credible threat.”
The release said that an investigation is being conducted.
“Parents of the three students involved were notified and appropriate, preliminary, disciplinary action has been taken,” the release said. “Parents of children on the list have also been contacted.”
According to SPS, three students in total collaborated on the list, and that school board policy would be followed “concerning further disciplinary action."
“We applaud the student that brought this to our attention,” the release read. “The safety and security of our students and teachers is Stillwater Public Schools’ number one priority.”
The release did not state if law enforcement was involved in the investigation.
