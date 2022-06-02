As summer break begins, Stillwater Public Schools is gearing up to continue serving students until school starts again in August.
The district has been running the Book Bus since last week. The SPS mobile library will deliver books to kids at various locations around town through July 28. It makes stops at scheduled locations 8:45 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 6:15-8 p.m. Monday – Thursday.
Starting Monday, the district’s child nutrition program will be serving free breakfast and lunch for kids up to age 18.
SPS sponsors the program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Summer Food Service Program.
That makes it free for all children, regardless of free and reduced lunch status, family income or enrollment. There’s no application to fill out or verification process.
It’s designed to ensure kids have access to healthy meals over the summer break.
Breakfast will be served 7:30 – 8 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. in the cafeteria at Will Rogers Elementary, 1211 N. Washington, Monday – Thursday through July 21.
Unlike the past two years when socially-distanced options were available due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sack lunches won’t be available.
Each child will need to be present and eat on-site at Will Rogers.
Keeping childhood hunger at bay has been a focus of the USDA over the course of the pandemic. Special funding was allocated for free meals through school sites over the summer and during the school year.
It enabled SPS to offer free meals to all students during the 2021-2022 school year.
With inflation pushing food costs up, two free meals a day can help lessen the blow to many family budgets while kids are home for the summer.
