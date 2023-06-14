The Board of Education discussed final 2017 bond payments and salary increases for teachers in the Stillwater Public School district on Tuesday.
The board authorized and designated CFO Michael Arnold as a purchasing agent for the SPS district. He is the general custodian for all funds and bond activities.
“You’re going to see a pretty drastic decrease in our cash balances … because we’ve been paying bond payments ... that’s usual,” Arnold told board members during the meeting. “As far as expenditures, we’re still on track. We’re still set to have a decent fund balance for the end of the year.”
Arnold said SPS is also building more capacity in its budget to allow for expenditures once the new high school and ninth grade facility is opened.
Next week, SPS will sell the final 2017 bond issue cycle and begin selling the 2023 bond issue cycle, Arnold said.
Some deferred maintenance, curriculum, technology and security needs from the 2017 bond issue still need to be paid off, but SPS will complete those in the next year.
Arnold also touched on the teacher pay increases – which will be in increments ranging from $3,000 to $6,000 based on years of experience – and what those expenses would look like for the district.
“With some preliminary figures, we’re looking at about $2.3 million,” Arnold said. “That isn’t including support staff yet, so we’re still looking at what kind of raise we’re going to do.”
Arnold said the Oklahoma Board of Education designated approximately $4 million for the district from state revenue.
“But you’re not going to see a $4 million dollar increase from last year to this year because of the ESSER dollars that are running out,” Arnold said.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund is a federal program the Department of Education directs to alleviate needs for public school districts across the nation during the pandemic. K-12 schools used the funds for pandemic learning losses and invested in infrastructure and programs to continue operating smoothly.
