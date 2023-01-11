On Tuesday, Feb. 14, Stillwater residents will vote on a $195,000,000 bond issue for Stillwater Public Schools.
The bulk of the funds would go toward construction of a new high school.
With the vote less than five weeks away, Stillwater School Superintendent Uwe Gordon shared how important the school bond issue is for SPS and what parents need to know as the election approaches.
“The first thing we want everyone to know is that this bond issue will not result in any tax increase,” Gordon said. “Many people naturally associate bond issues with construction or renovation of facilities as they almost all contain a substantial construction project or two. That’s certainly the case here, but a sizable piece of this bond issue is operational costs.”
Gordon went on to say that in nearly every community, districts rely on bonds not only for capital improvement projects, but also for the daily operation of schools.
Without bond funds, quality of facilities, availability of technology and textbooks, and even staffing levels could be affected.
The 2023 Bond Issue includes two propositions. Proposition No. 1 is for $190,000,000 to be spent on multiple projects that the district plans to implement if the issue passes, and Proposition No. 2 is for $5,000,000 that the district will use for transportation equipment.
The bond money would provide the funds for a new high school to be constructed north of Pioneer Stadium, modernizing the athletics building, maintenance at all sites, academic technology and materials, extracurricular equipment, uniforms, musical instruments, buses and vehicles.
If the bond passes, SPS plans to dive into the design process with the architect, bring the committees back together to work on creating a plan for the new high school and decide what the structure is going to look like and the details of how it will be laid out, Gordon said.
“We’ll start the bid process for projects, both new construction and maintenance,” Gordon said. “We hope to start construction on the new high school this summer, with plans for, fingers crossed, a new operational building for the fall of 2026.”
The new two-story high school is planned for the current location of Cimarron Plaza. SPS has a lease-purchasing agreement on the property. Gordon said SPS has kept businesses informed of future building plans for that area.
Although this is the largest bond issue that’s ever been proposed in Stillwater, “a commitment to keeping taxes at their current levels has been a driving force behind the planning of this bond,” Gordon said at the November SPS board meeting.
Gordon said that during presentations and conversations about the school bond issue, SPS hasn’t heard many negative comments.
“A few questions, of course,” Gordon said. “Why a 10-year bond? (We’ve heard) concerns that taxes might increase. As construction costs have risen, we’ve had to make some adjustments to our plans, so there have been some adjustments here and there during the planning process.”
SPS has been committed to not raising taxes, SPS PR & Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said.
“A 10-year bond allowed us to do that,” Fuxa said. “If we’d done a bond with this amount for less time, we would have had to change the millage rate in order to pay that back in the (smaller) time frame.”
The other option would have been for SPS to do a smaller bond, build a portion of the HS, then in six years pass another bond for the rest of the bond issue, Fuxa said. The 10-year plan means SPS will get students into a new HS sooner and there won’t be a tax increase.
The existing high school is an aged structure, Gordon said.
“Some of the mechanical components of that facility were assembled when Eisenhower was president,” Gordon said.
SPS has renovated or replaced many elementary schools recently, in addition to adding on to and renovating the middle school and junior high.
“It’s time for our oldest Pioneers to be able to experience a new, quality facility with innovative learning spaces, centralized student services, and the potential to grow into the future,” Gordon said.
Even so, Gordon said that change is always hard.
“That building has been SHS for more than 60 years and many people are attached to it,” Gordon said.
The current SHS building will become the ninth grade center as SHS relocates the students to be closer to extra curricular activities and advanced classes that students already participate in, Gordon said.
Ninth-grade students will be in a unique environment to help them adjust to and become successful in high school.
As they have talked about the space, shared the renderings and let parents, teachers and students get involved in the planning process, excitement has mounted, Gordon said.
“This bond issue is an important part of the future plans for SPS as the community continues to grow and as we work to address needed maintenance and to provide the academic tools our students need,” Gordon said. “We encourage everyone to make their voice heard on Feb. 14 by voting.”
