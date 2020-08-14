Stillwater Public Schools will be conducting in-person classes for students who are signed up for traditional instruction, the district announced Friday.
SPS reported on social media that it was designated as a “Yellow” COVID-19 Alert Level. The district is using a color-coded guide to determine risk. Yellow indicates 1.43 to 14.39 daily positive cases per day per 100,000 with a protocol for traditional in-person, on-site instruction. The population range is set at the county level. Payne County has around 82,000 people living here.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 15 new confirmed positive cases Friday for Payne County.
Local data is not the only determining factor. The Board of Education authorized Superintendent Marc Moore to determine the level of instruction at the end of each week for the following week. Moore has said school officials will also consult with local health authorities.
“As a reminder, please be aware that individual classrooms, a school site, or the entire district could close at any time due to COVID-19 conditions, such as potential spikes in daily infection rates, lack of substitutes or staff, low student attendance, building safety, or quarantine/isolation requirements,” Moore wrote on the social media post.
Orange Level 1, which would be the next step up, would be 14.39 to 24.99 daily cases per 100,000. The district is still trying to determine the exact protocol for Orange 1, which could mean an alternating schedule for students to go online or in-person. At Orange 2, which would be 25 to 49, students go to virtual learning and the number of students receiving special services in person cannot exceed 25%.
When the infection rate tops 50 new cases a day per 100,000 and the district hits level Red, all buildings will be closed to visitors and the number of students who can receive special services in person drops to 15%.
“We appreciate your continued support as we work to promote outstanding student academic achievement and experiences during this global pandemic while keeping student and staff health at the forefront of every decision,” Moore wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.