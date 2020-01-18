Brides and grooms from around the area participated in the 21st-annual Bridal Showcase hosted by the Stillwater News Press on Saturday morning at the Stillwater Community Center.
Exhibitors showed up fully prepared to impress their future clients, many of the brides and grooms expressed excitement and admiration for the event.
Kaitlyn Barker was one of the brides at the Showcase. She said she was very impressed with the entire event.
“I really like it, it’s nice because we don’t have a whole lot planned yet,” Barker said. “Plus, we get to see all the local vendors.”
The vendors enjoyed the event just as much as the brides and grooms did.
“We are seeing a lot of brides, so that’s been really exciting. We have a lot of folks that are interested in coming into the store this afternoon,” Stacia Smith, owner of Formal Fantasy said.
Becca Johnson was among many of the brides interested in the display at the Formal Fantasy booth.
“So I just bought my dress from Formal Fantasy, and we are thinking about using Klein’s Catering,” Johnson said.
Brides had the chance to win door prizes that could save them money on numerous things needed for their wedding.
The well-known fashion show was a big hit at the showcase, Models from the sorority Alpha Omicron Pi at Oklahoma State University graced the stage in elegant wedding dresses from Formal Fantasy.
The fashion show also presented the opportunity for the audience to vote on the best redesign challenge from the OSU Department of Design, Housing and Merchandising.
Overall, the Bridal Showcase was a big hit for both the exhibitors and the brides and grooms.
“We had a really good turnout. The exhibitors were really happy with the turnout and talked to a lot of people that were planning their wedding,” Julie Strain, News Press Bridal Showcase coordinator said.
