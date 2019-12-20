Felony stalking charges have been filed against Brandon Dean Munier in Payne County.
According to an affidavit, this is the second and subsequent offense of stalking Munier has been charged with.
A report was taken on March 26 where Munier allegedly maliciously followed, harassed and sent threatening text messages to the victim stating he would “kill” her.
According to the affidavit, “Officer Wheeler stated the messages were very aggressive and Brandon references to the Aryan Brotherhood.”
The victim documented in her report that Munier would “kill her in front of her children.” An affidavit was filed and Munier was set to go to court on Nov. 7.
Another report was filed on Sep. 2. The victim went to the Stillwater Police Department and spoke with officer Jimmy Knox. The victim told Knox that Munier had taken her and her children to Walmart where Munier repeatedly berated her in front of her children and then he began to assault her. She stated that Munier kicked her repeatedly in her legs and buttocks, threw items from shelves at her and then struck her with his open hand.
According to Knox he reported seeing bruising on her legs. Munier was seen driving the area of the police department by officer Charles Rivas, Munier was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Another report was taken on Sep. 26. The affidavit stated that, “charges were presented on Munier for malicious injury to property, but a warrant was not requested.” Officer Justin Sappington responded to a call for vandalism. The victim stated that Munier chased her in the area of 200 N. Manning. She then stated that she drove down a dead end road and Munier proceeded to block her vehicle with his. He then began punching her driver side window. According to the affidavit, “Sappington found evidence of vandalism in the victims car where the incident happened.”
On Oct. 27 another report was taken for harassing phone calls. The victim met with Officer Joshua Simpson and stated she had received threatening phone calls and text messages from Munier. The affidavit stated, “Simpson documented that Brandon utilizes a texting app that will allow him to use different numbers once the victim blocked the one he was using.”
The victim told Munier to leave her alone multiple times according to a recording of their phone call. Munier refused to leave her alone and stated he would just come to her house. The affidavit also states that Munier told the victim she would end up like his ex, who he physically abused on a regular basis. Simpson filed charges on Munier in this case.
“Brandon is extremely dangerous and it is obvious he will not leave the victim alone. He told her on a recording she would end up like another victim that was brutally beaten, stalked and strangled.” stated the affidavit.
The victim has filed two protective orders in two different counties, but Munier has yet to be served with them.
