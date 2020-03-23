Stillwater restaurants Mexico Joe’s and Eskimo Joe’s are closed effective Monday night. In addition to the restaurants, Joe’s Clothes World Headquarters at 507 W. Elm Street, Stan Clark Companies offices and Eskimo Joe’s Promotional Products will also be closed through April 6, Kendra Moreland, Director of Public Relations for Stan Clark Companies said.
“This was a very tough decision for us,” Moreland said. “We hear what our leaders are suggesting and we want to help get through this.”
Both restaurants shifted to take-out and curbside delivery last week in an attempt to continue serving their customers and keep their employees working.
Moreland said business was definitely down over the week as people got more serious about practicing social distancing and the restaurants shifted to a carry-out model.
For now employees will remain on payroll but won’t be scheduled to work, she said. Some employees who have accrued leave may be using that. It varies from employee to employee.
The company is anxious to hear what the federal government has planned to help small businesses, Moreland said.
Stan Clark Companies issued this statement on Monday"
“To Our Valued Guests
For 45 years, our team has shared our love of hospitality through good times, delicious food, exceptional service and great big smiles.
We hear what our leaders are telling us and understand the world’s challenge with COVID-19. Therefore, to allow employees and guests to take care of themselves, shelter in place and practice social distancing, we are doing our part and choosing to cease operations until April 6.
The tough times we face are teaching us new lessons, expanding our skills and making us a stronger team. Never in our wildest dreams did we think we’d need to shut down our restaurants like this.
We are resilient. Hospitality is what we know and what we love. We will weather this storm and look forward to being better than ever.
Until then, thank you for your patronage and we look forward to serving you in the near future.”
