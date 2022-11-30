The Stand Your Ground hearing for the Stillwater man facing a first-degree murder or manslaughter charge was stricken because the lead prosecutor was jailed for child pornography possession.
Kevin Etherington, the former first assistant district attorney for Payne and Logan counties, was arrested Monday after Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents found him in possession of 153 child pornography materials, according to a search warrant.
He was the top prosecutor for Payne County murder and other violent crimes cases, including Darrin Bacchus’.
Bacchus, 25, shot and killed Landon Aufleger, 25, during an altercation at Headliners Barbershop Lounge.
A Stand Your Ground hearing was scheduled for Wednesday, where the two sides intended to make cases for whether or not he had the right to defend himself using deadly force at the time of the shooting.
It was announced that Judge Michael Kulling would be taking over the case.
The previous judge assigned to the case, Stephen Kistler, is retiring at the end of this year as the Associate District Judge of Payne County. Kulling filed for the position in April and ran unopposed.
A reschedule hearing is set for Jan. 3.
Bacchus’ defense attorney, Andrew Casey, said the roadblocks in getting his client’s case heard are difficult.
“It was all very unexpected,” Casey said. “We were anticipating that there could be a good hearing with a lot of different stuff that could come out, and it just didn’t happen that way.”
During the April 14 shooting, four men beat Bacchus and put him in a headlock so tight that he could not breathe, according to court documents.
The prosecution claimed he exited the barbershop with the four men still inside to retrieve his handgun and shot Aufleger as he was attempting to leave the scene.
A new lead prosecutor will now attempt to make that case.
Casey argues that Bacchus was within his rights under Oklahoma’s Stand Your Ground law.
“We’re hopeful that some pretty good facts are going to come out in favor of my client,” Casey said. “We look forward to being able to have a hearing.”
