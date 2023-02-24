The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at Oklahoma State University announced Curtis On Tour to perform on March 24. The program includes classical masterpieces along with newly commissioned works and features Stravinsky’s theatrical work The Soldier’s Tale. Actor John de Lancie will narrate the story.
The Soldier’s Tale is a thrilling tale of trickery and magic, brought to life by de Lancie’s acclaimed voice acting. The celebrated actor has appeared in numerous television shows including Star Trek: The Next Generation, Breaking Bad, CSI and more. He has been recognized for his voice work with multiple awards.
Also performing are David Shifrin, clarinet; Soovin Kim, violin; William McGregor, double bass; and five Curtis Institute students.
The Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia educates and trains exceptionally gifted young musicians to engage a local and global community through the highest level of artistry. Curtis on Tour is the Nina von Maltzahn global touring initiative of the Curtis Institute of Music. Grounded in the school’s “learn by doing” philosophy, tours feature extraordinary emerging artists alongside celebrated alumni and faculty.
In addition to the concert, a pre-concert discussion is planned along with a free performance for Stillwater Public Schools 8th- and 9th-grade students.
“Our ‘Preludes’ program is a wonderful way to enhance the concert experience,” Mark Blakeman, the Marivlynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director of The McKnight Center said. “This is a 30-minute, casual conversation between OSU’s Dr. Thomas Lanners and distinguished guests Micah Gleason, conductor, and David Shifrin. They’ll provide insight into the program that helps to deepen musical understanding and heighten your enjoyment of the concert.”
The program includes:
• Viet Cuong – Well-Groomed for solo snare drum
• Francis Poulenc – Sonata for clarinet and bassoon
• Eugène Ysaÿe – Sonata No. 6 in E Major
• Nicholas DiBerardino – Darmok & Jalad
• Igor Stravinsky – L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale)
Tickets to the March 24 concert are on sale now. The “Preludes” pre-concert conversation and the masterclasses are free to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.mcknightcenter.org or contact the box office at 405-744-9999.
