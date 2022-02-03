The former Tryon Police Chief, his wife, and the court clerk could face criminal charges after a state audit found more than $95,000 worth of illegal misappropriation in the form of excess salary, vacation, holiday, and overtime pay.
Jered Prickett served as the Town’s Police Chief, utility operator, and animal control officer, and his wife, Candace Prickett, served as the Town Clerk-Treasurer and Utility Assistant. Jessica Turpin served as the Utility Clerk and the Court Clerk.
An audit was requested in May 2019, after it was discovered Tryon didn’t have sufficient funds to meet financial obligations. The board asked for an audit of the three employees.
Audit findings for Jered
Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd wrote in the audit report that Jered received $70,987.69 in unauthorized payroll between July 2016 to May 2019.
The audit also alleges Jered received full credit for holiday pay that he didn’t work, totaling over $25,000 of improper holiday pay. Vacation leave was also not tracked and recorded accurately. Jered was paid for 710 hours of unearned vacation time, which resulted in $15,170.90 of misappropriated vacation pay. He also had undocumented overtime pay recorded.
Jared also was paid over $500 for hazard pay. Hazard pay wasn’t approved by the board and was deemed unauthorized.
The audit alleges Jered kept donations intended for the Tryon Police Department and withdrew cash from the Tryon Police Auxiliary bank account.
“The ATM withdrawals began on June 22, 2017, at the Cimarron Casino and continued through July 2017,” the report said. “The withdrawal frequency varied and did not correspond with any documented town expenditures.”
The report said two withdrawals occurred the same week he transferred $2,300 from the Tryon Volunteer Fire Department bank account to the Police Auxiliary account.
He was also accused of using the town’s credit cards for personal use, using the town’s fuel card for personal use, and six firearms purchased with town funds weren’t accounted for.
Audit findings for Candace
The audit found Candace received over $5,000 in unauthorized payroll. She was allowed 460 hours of vacation time since her employment exceeded three years. She received three weeks of holiday pay annually.
She had 460 hours of vacation time available and exceeded that by 119 hours, which resulted in a total vacation pay of $1,487.50 that was misappropriated.
The investigation also found she received a full eight-hour payday regardless of how long she worked on the sewer system. The report said that time was often put in manually versus using the timecard even though a timecard was available.
To earn holiday pay while on salary, employees must conduct work on the holidays. She was accused of making over $300 worth of holiday pay.
“Between January 2019 and June 2019, there were 40 available holiday hours. After giving C. Prickett full credit for working all 40 hours of paid holiday time, records indicated she was improperly paid for an additional 26 holiday hours totaling $325.00,” the report read.
Another allegation against Candace was that she improperly stayed in an elected position for over eight years.
Audit findings for Turpin
The investigation concluded between January 2017 and May 2019, Turpin was paid over $3,000 for hazard pay. It said timesheets reflected she was paid in the same way as Candace regarding hazard and sewer pay.
The audit report said the Town of Tryon experienced significant financial loss from these three employees but also said the board members have some responsibility for this.
“Although these losses are really the responsibility of the alleged perpetrators, some culpability can also be directed at those who served as board members over the course of the past several years,” it read.
Byrd said a timely review of bank statements, timecards, registers or monthly expenditure reports should have brought some questionable transactions to light, regardless of whether it was hidden from the board.
The full audit report was sent to District Attorney Allan Grubb, who will decide if criminal charges are filed.
The News Press was not able to make contact with Grubb by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.