A growing number of syphilis cases in Oklahoma, and across the country, are spurring health officials to call for increased testing.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health is spreading awareness about the symptoms associated with the sexually transmitted infection and encouraging people to seek “free, confidential testing when needed.”
“It’s vitally important that people understand the signs and symptoms of syphilis,” said Terrainia Harris, director of the OSDH Sexual Health and Harm Reduction Service. “Treatment can cure the infection, but it can’t undo the damage that has already been done. We need to ensure that people get tested and receive treatment quickly.”
According to the OSDH, primary and secondary syphilis cases among women increased 860 percent from 2014 to 2018.
“Oklahoma also saw one of the greatest absolute increases in primary and secondary syphilis cases among women over the past five years when compared to other states in the nation,” according to OSDH. “Oklahoma’s absolute rate increase is higher than the national average, higher than the Southern regional average and higher than all the neighboring states.
“Since 2014, Oklahoma has seen a 283% increase in congenital syphilis cases. By October 2019, Oklahoma experienced a 92% increase in the number of congenital syphilis cases from the previous year.”
Syphilis can present differently at each of the three stages: primary, secondary and latent or tertiary. In early stages it is easily treatable with antibiotics, but if left untreated could lead to blindness, neurological damage, bone damage and death. It can also be transferred congenitally from mother to fetus.
“Testing is important, especially for those who are or may become pregnant,” the OSDH news release reads. “The infection can pass to an unborn baby, known as congenital syphilis, which can result in neurological and developmental problems, blindness, deafness, seizures, low birth weight and even stillbirth.”
Early symptoms are round, painless ulcers or chancres. Symptoms in the secondary stage include rashes on the palms, bottom of the feet, torso or other parts of the body. Other symptoms are: Sores in the mouth or sexual organs, flat wart-like growth in the genital area, enlarged lymph nodes and sore throat, hair loss, headaches, weight loss, muscle aches and fatigue. People are highly infections during the first two stages, and symptoms can clear up within six to 10 weeks but syphilis is still active. Late-stage symptoms for neurosyphilis include neurological ailments that can include abnormal walking gait, numbness in extremities, memory problems and poor concentration, tremors and eye problems. This is a critical stage of the disease. Tertiary syphilis can present with damage to the cardiovascular system which can develop from 15-30 years from an infection that went untreated.
All stages require medical intervention. OSDH encourages testing for STIs for all sexually active individuals, but especially those with multiple partners. Testing is free at county health departments. OSDH has also directed attention to the Oklahoma HIV and Hepatitis Planning Council’s program to order free condoms online at endinghivoklahoma.org.
More information is available at oklahoma.gov/health/syphillis.
