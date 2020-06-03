The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced earlier this week it will no longer be releasing city and other local data on COVID-19.
In a Monday release, OSDH publicly stated state law will not permit the department to continue reporting local COVID-19 data, but would continue reporting county data after Oklahoma’s Catastrophic Health Emergency Declaration, which was made by Gov. Kevin Stitt and approved by the state’s legislature April 7, expired May 31.
Before Monday, anyone with internet access was able to visit the OSDH's coronavirus website and view city-level data, which tracked hospitilzation, infection and recovery. Apparently that data is not provided to city leaders, either.
“We don’t get any data other than what’s publicly released by the OSDH,” Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce wrote in reply to a Twitter question. “Weren’t notified of this change in advance either.”
In that same thread, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was also asked to make a statement.
“I have nothing to add,” Holt wrote. “It is my understanding that the state feels it can’t release that particular data anymore without a state public health emergency, which has expired.”
This information will not just be discontinued by city limits but by zip codes, nursing homes, and long-term health care facilities.
According to OHDS, during the emergency period, the governor waived permitted reporting requirements to allow local areas in the state to make the most efficient decisions for their specific circumstances and that adjusted standard allowed cities to weed out irrelevant data needed during the time of the unforeseen crisis.
“The State’s infrastructure is in a much stronger position for continuing to address the presence of the novel coronavirus, and the core purpose of the emergency declaration is no longer needed. At the same time, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Commissioner Lance Frye continue their shared commitment to transparency and availability of critical COVID-19 data. They have tasked the State’s legal experts to explore other options for providing critical health data that would support all stakeholders’ decision making during the presence of COVID-19, while also safeguarding Oklahomans’ protected health informatio,” OSDH Communications Director Kristin Davi wrote in the release.
There is a question as to whether the governor actually needed emergency powers to release city-level data, and if not, why that ability would go away when it expired.
“For months now, the governor has talked about trusting Oklahomans to make the right choices for their families and themselves," Minority House Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) said in a press release. "How can we expect them to do that if we stop giving them the most current data? You don’t get partial credit for transparency. Gov. Stitt needs to live up to his press conference bravado and restore the data.”
The virus tracker, which will only be updated by county, is accessible at the coronavirus.health.ok.gov website. OSDH said the tracker will post active and recovered cases.
