The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday that West Nile Virus activity has been detected in Payne County.
OSDH’s mosquito surveillance program – which traps and tests mosquitoes across the state – detected the WNV-positive mosquito pool.
“... A positive mosquito pool means there is an enhanced risk of WNV exposure to people in this area,” the OSDH report reads. “Preventing mosquito bites is the best way to protect yourself from WNV infection. West Nile Virus symptoms are commonly mild, with signs of fever and headache. However, 1 in 150 humans do develop more severe symptoms, including meningitis or encephalitis that can lead to death.”
District 3 Communications Coordinator Scott Haywood told the News Press the most recent WNV-positive mosquito pool for Payne County was reported Oct. 11, 2022.
According to OSDH, people in affected areas need to take the following steps:
• Use EPA-approved insect repellent, such as DEET, when outdoors.
• Eliminate areas of standing water inside and outside your home. Standing water is where mosquitoes lay their eggs. Examples of objects that collect enough water for mosquitoes to lay eggs and hatch are toys, wheelbarrows, tire swings, flower pots, buckets, birdbaths, outdoor pet water bowls, trash cans and bottle caps.
• Keep mosquitoes outside by maintaining window screens.
• Avoid being outdoors at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear long sleeves and long pants to shield skin from mosquitoes.
OSDH said local officials should conduct “community-wide inspections to identify and eliminate areas of stagnant water that serve as mosquito breeding grounds” and take measures such as:
• Inspect tire shops and educate operators on the importance of preventing water from being trapped in tires stored outside. Water trapped inside tires should be dumped weekly or treated with larvicide.
• Abandoned swimming pools are sources for mosquito reproduction and are candidates for larvicide treatment.
• Repair areas where water collects and does not drain. Examples include broken water lines, loading docks, blocked storm drains, culverts and potholes.
• Treat persistent areas of stagnant water with larvicide.
• Conduct city-wide campaigns to eliminate debris that can serve as mosquito breeding grounds.
