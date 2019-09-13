For Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce, the State of the City is one of optimism. That’s what he told the audience during Friday’s address during the annual Stillwater Chamber of Commerce event.
“Vastly more often than not, I am actually really optimist and excited about what’s happening in Stillwater,” Joyce said. “That’s why I do this job. I love Stillwater.”
Joyce presented five things that represented his optimism: Progress, leadership, investments, interest in Stillwater and the people of Stillwater.
Progress
“It’s slower sometimes than we want it to be. It’s frustrating some time with how long it takes, but we are moving forward,” he said.
Joyce said he wanted the local government to be more systematic and deliberate, giving people more defined policies and planning. He talked about how the City altered the reserve fund policy to prioritize spending with kudos to the finance department at the City of Stillwater.
He mentioned the public/private partnerships, which included a new contract with Visit Stillwater after the City had opened negotiations with other tourism and marketing companies.
Another of his highlights for new policy was the short-term rental properties, like AirBnB.
“This was a new issue. We had never dealt with that before,” he said.
Joyce said they had a lot of “tough conversations” but was glad with the progress made for derelict properties. Saying the council and staff were committed to enforce the rules.
Leadership
“Im excited to serve as mayor in this town because there are so many other people who step up,” Joyce said. He noted the council, city staff, various boards (schools etc.) and the taskforces that work with the city. “Stillwater is a town with really committed, public-minded leaders.”
Investments
“As a city, we are working on our infrastructure. We are continuing to work on the Water2040 Project, increasing the capacity of our water system and allowing for future growth based on our water system. It’s been a longtime project and one that we’re committed to finishing. We’re upgrading our power infrastructure in the city. We’ve got a current project right now to replace all of the major transformers at our bigger substations. That’s a big project. Those things are like a million bucks apiece. It’s necessary for us to maintain an electric city that’s reliable and has a capacity for growth. Making those investments are necessary and seeing the City do that is a reason to be optimistic.”
Joyce also noted longterm planning for stormwater system, waste collection, and street maintenance/repair.
Among his favorite investments, is the grant money that’s going to Strickland Park.
“This is going to be a regional draw,” Joyce said. “This is going to be a really impressive playground, that’s not just for some kids, it’s for all kids.”
Interest
“There’s a ton of interest in Stillwater last year,” Joyce said, noting the Stillwater Reinvestment Plan and TIF district. “Telling investors that Stillwater’s open for business – Stillwater wants you here. Stillwater wants to invest. It wants to see you invest. Here are the tools we have in our holster … haven’t seen a lot from it yet. I’ll be the first to admit. Sometimes it’s frustrating when things don’t happen as quickly as you want them to but there is significant interest being expressed in development.”
Joyce expressed disappointment that he wasn’t able to announce construction on the proposed Warren Theatre in downtown Stillwater. That project is held up in court and still depends on land transactions and millions in TIF dollars.
“I’m optimistic that we’re going to see something happen. I don’t know when and I don’t know where, but the interest is there.”
The City has also got some proposals back after RFPs were authorized to redevelop the space at the old Boomer Lake Power Station, according to Joyce.
The People
Joyce said he was proud of residents’ resiliency during the historic May flooding.
“Seeing the people of Stillwater come together and deal with an issue like that was inspiring and it makes me optimistic about what we can look forward to.”
