Monty Karns is fighting a losing battle.
Stillwater’s city engineer is like most people tasked to fight the deteriorating infrastructure all around the United States. Most roads in Stillwater were paved about 40-50 years ago and since then, haven’t had much help as city appropriations were put into building other things.
Karns knows the roads in Stillwater are rough, but he is confident that in his third year and now with a fully staffed department, the path to better streets is on the horizon.
The City has invested $25.9 million in transportation since 2017, the year Karns was appointed city engineer. In January, the city released a detailed plan of projects set to start in 2020.
Karns said the money the department gets comes from a half-cent sales tax that is used for pavement management, which he said generates about $4 million. The other money in these city-announced projects comes from council-approved funds. Budgeting the money to the myriad of street issues presents a challenge that Karns and his staff have to find ways to work around.
“We ran some numbers. We get $4 million a year,” Karns said. “If we took the $4 million and didn’t spend any money for engineering or any money for inspection and put it all on construction and we started on local streets and didn’t spend any money on anything else, just local streets, we went to the worst streets in town and started there and built them with a 30-year design life and did that with the $4 million we had, it would take us 67 years to replace the streets with a 30-year-life.”
So, Karns said, the money is not enough to handle all of the issues so the City has a firm come in every five years and rate the roads on such things as rutting, roughness, cracking and structural strength, among others. Karns said Stillwater has good numbers in terms of structurally sound streets, but the roughness numbers are among some of the worst, so the City has to decide where to put the money.
“Every street gets a rating, every block gets a rating from 0-100,” Karns said. “Then, if the street is in the 90s and we want to spend a little money on crack sealant, so we keep it in the 90s. The idea is that we spend a little bit of money on a good street and you keep it from getting bad. So we spend a little bit of money on good streets and a little bit more money on fair streets and more money on poor streets and a lot of money on the streets that have to be rebuilt. We have a computer program that is pretty sophisticated on scenarios where we think we can get the best bang for our buck.”
Even when the project is underway, Karns said the City can run into funding issues because of unforeseen problems, such as the severe flooding that hit Oklahoma last year and brought some of his workforce onto repairing washed out roads and bridges. One bridge that has been causing them problems is the 26th Avenue bridge, which is still under construction.
“It takes staff time away from other things we were working on because now we have a bridge that it closed,” Karns said. “So we have to hurry up and get that done and evaluate it. That has become quite a challenge on that project and hasn’t gone nearly as smoothly as we have hoped. We had some very, very bad sub-surface conditions.”
New solutions
In order to hopefully save some money in the long run, Karns had an engineer who brought up a high density mineral additive named HA5, which serves as a micro seal and can preserve roads for a longer lifetime.
"The micro surface can extend a life 7 years or so,” Karns said. “This HA5 costs a little bit less and it extends the life twice as long. We felt like that was worth a try so we jumped out and did the asphalt on residential streets because the sooner you get on it, the sooner it keeps from deteriorating. That is part of our attempt to maintain the streets we can.”
Karns has heard the questions on why the additive was used on streets that aren’t as rough and he said it is because fixing the relatively new ones now will keep them from becoming as bad as the other ones are. There are some streets that have gotten to a point where a complete rebuild is all they can do for them, he said.
“I ran some analysis and if we do things the way we typically do them, over the life of a street, say in 20 years, we go and do an overlay and get another 10 years out of it. In the case of Western from Third to Virginia, that asphalt was laid in 1974 and hasn’t been touched since then," Karsn said. "That is 46 years. If you look at the cost of that and then at the end of 30 years, you have a street that is worn out and you do the overlay, you will have spent $300,000 and you have an asset that is worn out. By doing what we are doing, we will spend maybe a third more, but when we get to the end, we still have an asset that has 20-25 years of life left in it and we will have saved ourselves $4 million in reconstruction. That is why we do that on some of the streets. It is a challenge, a definite challenge, but we are trying to extend those funds as best we can.”
Timing is everything
Some streets in Stillwater are scheduled to be replaced, but the City has to work around the construction on the campus of Oklahoma State University. Karns said there has been talks of fixing areas of University Avenue, Hall of Fame Avenue and McElroy Road, but OSU will announce another new project that sets the City back.
One such example are the areas at 4th Avenue and Hester Street where the roads were severely damaged with the construction of two apartment complexes as well as the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts and the addition of the Michael and Anne Greenwood Music School, which is still under construction.
“We were moving along pretty well on that and the university decided they wanted to build the music school next to the PAC. Well, we didn’t want to put a new road in there when they are about to bring a bunch of construction traffic,” Karns said. “So, we kind of slowed down on that. We know it is a bad street and understand all that. We looked at what we could do temporarily and it was several hundred thousand dollars, hard for us to justify.”
Karns said those apartment complexes have paid for the streets, though, and the City has those funds in a bank account waiting for the construction of the music school to finish.
“Part of their requirements were they had to pay for half of the streets adjacent to them,” Karns said. “So rather than have them pave half the street and then us come back sometime later, we already collected the money from them and have it in an account to use their monies to help build that back. It is important for folks to understand that yes, those apartment complexes did damage the streets and yes, we collected from them.”
Streets, not just for cars
Another issue that the City is working on is making Stillwater more familiar to multimodal transport like bicycling. One project in the concept stage right now is adding a bike lane to Husband Street so that way bicyclists can stay off the higher vehicle traffic areas of Duck and Main Streets.
“We have got very adequate corridors for vehicles on Duck and Main so the idea is we will discourage thru motorized traffic on Husband Street,” Karns said. “We are not prohibiting it, we can’t prohibit motorized vehicles from getting to those businesses or to homes along the apartments. We are trying to stop the thru traffic that goes along through there. We have some techniques to do that. Force right turns at certain locations, but still allow people to have full access to their property and give the bicyclists less competition with vehicles along the street.”
Karns said for the busy intersections along Husband at McElroy and Hall of Fame, there are even talks about installing specialized traffic lights that can detect bicycle traffic. Another plan in the works for active transport is connecting the Kameoka Trail all the way from Boomer Lake to Strickland Park because of the amount of gaps in the trail right now.
Road work is never convenient
One thing a lot of citizens speak out about is the traffic caused by city road striping. Karns addressed that by saying the department is going to try a new material that hopefully will keep the paint from having to be replaced so often. The amount the department uses for that, Karns said, is about $300,000 a year from council appropriations.
“We have changed our techniques,” Karns said. “In the past, we have put down a thermal plastic kind of cement and we have put that on concrete. Well, thermal plastic works pretty well on asphalt because it is hot and it melts and it bonds pretty good. On concrete, it will last two to three years because it is brittle and flakes and pops off. So we have gone to a polymer paint system that we think we can get much longer life out of than we will with the thermal plastic. Initial installation you have to grind off and then after that, you have to come back and repaint it. We are again trying to find the best bang for our buck and we think that is a good way to go now as well.”
Big plans
Some big projects either in the concept or planning stage is expansion on Perkins Road and 6th Avenue, two of the biggest thoroughfares in town. Since both are highways, with Perkins doubling as U.S. Highway 177 and 6th as State Highway 51, the city has to work with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on those streets.
Karns said finance wise, the city is in charge of obtaining the right of way, pay for any utility relocation such as gas lines and to do the design. ODOT pays for 100 percent of the construction costs.
On Perkins Road, Karns said the plan is to mill and overlay the asphalt from Hall of Fame to 6th and mill and replace the asphalt from Lakeview Road to Airport Road.
“The rest of it, we will tear out the asphalt from McElroy to Lakeview and add a fifth lane, a turn lane, and some islands while also upgrading the signals,” Karns said.
On 6th, the project is in ODOT’s eight-year plan and the concept is rebuilding from Devon Street all the way to Perkins Road along Highway 51 and expanding it to five lanes. Karns said there is a lot of discussion of how this would all go about as it is such a heavily trafficked road.
“One of the big questions we had was how the project will be sequenced,” Karns said. “That will be determined during the design. Do you do one big contract or have small contracts? If something is going to take two years to do, you don’t want to fund it all at once. They are starting to look at that and maybe build the major intersections first or build in between them.”
What's next?
According to the City release, the projects up next are Main Street from 6th to McElroy; Duck Street from 12th to 6th; Jefferson Street from 12th to 6th; and Sangre Road from 6th to north of Stillwater Creek bridge. Those projects are scheduled to start in March.
Elsewhere, Western Road from 3rd to Virginia avenues along with Hall of Fame Avenue from Ridge Road to Monroe Street will begin in May or June. There will also be multipurpose trail construction along Western and Hall of Fame, as well as bike lanes along Duck Street with the eventual reconstruction of 4th and Hester.
“We are working through the backlog and processes that move things through a lot faster,” Karns said. “There is going to be a lot of work going on this summer.”
Karns said he has seen Stillwater transform from when McElroy was mostly a gravel road and Hall of Fame didn’t exist. Most of the funds in the decades since have gone toward building things like water treatment plants and city hall and the library, which those areas needed the funds. But now, Karns is hoping that transportation infrastructure nationwide will start to get some more funding to keep up with all the issues.
“Overall, I drive them like everyone else does and some streets are in pretty good shape and some of them are pretty lousy,” Karns said. “So, I think five years from now will be better, but we won’t be perfect. We are going to wish that we were doing better. But I think we will be much better in five years than we are now.”
