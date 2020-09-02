Much like how cities in Oklahoma are responsible for their own face-covering requirements, Gov. Kevin Stitt said he prefers local control and personal responsibility over mandates when it comes to school districts deciding whether to require masks or when to decide to go in-person or online.
The distinction between guidance and mandates extends to Oklahoma’s public school system, though the guidance for COVID-19 procedures has been a little more fleshed out with the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s Return to Learn Plan.
“Most superintendents have mask requirements in schools. Mandating something statewide is something that we just don’t believe in, or I personally don’t believe in,” Stitt said during a Tuesday press conference at Oklahoma State University. “There are states that are doing that. California, for example, is saying you’re not allowed to sing in church right now. I just don’t believe that’s what Oklahomans want. We leave that to the local superintendents, they make that decision.”
When asked about the Oklahoma State Department of Education survey revealing more than a third of Oklahoma school districts had not required masks, Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said it was unacceptable.
“It’s not acceptable, and that is something we are going to see, I think, changes occur, school by school,” she said. “It’s clear that those that are following the data, that are paying attending to numbers, that are working with their local health departments are coming to that conclusion and adding policies. It is really best when schools have both those working and serving in schools protected as well as students protected.”
All of the officials at the press conference touted the importance of in-person learning. Interim State Epidemiologist Jared Taylor highlighted how Return to Learn creates shared responsibilities for local schools and local health departments. Among suggestions on cleaning, hygiene, face coverings and other day-to-day operations, it gives districts information on how to handle positive cases or exposure. Decisions on quarantine and isolation will be made by the health department, Taylor said.
“We’ve attempted to establish some general guidance and things we want to communicate to the schools, both through the map, but also through guidance documents, through open-door communication and most importantly the interpersonal relationships that we have, that they can always contact us, we can speak to them about whatever unique individual circumstance they may be dealing with and try to bring the best science to bear upon of those circumstances and situations,” he said. “We’ve got to be cognizant of that relationship between the schools and the large communities, and it’s a two-way street. We’ve developed guidance and our communicating that with the schools, with the county health departments and with all individuals involved in this process with what to do, what will happen, if and when a case is found in a given school. It’s important to recognize that both the schools and health departments have roles to play in that. Health department will absolutely take the lead in case investigation, determining where contacts took place, and in establishing contact tracing and subsequent isolation and quarantine requirements. That’s not a responsibility of the schools. We don’t want the schools to feel that they have to do something that they’re not trained to do or that’s going to create conflict within their community. That is a responsibility of the health department.
“We desperately need the schools to play their role, as well. Their roles are to cooperate with health department in each and every one of those steps and we’re confident that they will. They can play a proactive role. Bringing information to state, individual case may have been involved with, places they may have been, more rapid response.”
He said when it comes to keeping kids out of school, the health department is going to determine what the situation calls for.
“We don’t have a blanket statement that says, ‘If you have a case in your class, the whole class is going to be quarantined,’” he said. “We’re going to work with the schools to figure out how we’re going to limit those impacts.”
