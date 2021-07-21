Oklahoma State Rep. Ross Ford (R-Broken Arrow) has expressed concerns about a plea deal offered in Payne County to a former teacher accused of having sexual contact with students. Ford, a former police officer who represents House District 76, serves on the House Criminal Justice and Corrections committee and the Criminal Judiciary committees. He said he is working on language that would require someone like a teacher, clergy member or police officer who violates the public trust by committing a sexual offense to register as a sex offender for life. Provided