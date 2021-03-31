The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one new death due to COVID-19 in Stillwater.
OSDH has moved its COVID-19 data to weekly reporting, and does not include specific information like age and date for each death.
The Stillwater death was the only one reported for Payne County. OSDH reports Stillwater with a total number of 28 confirmed dead, with 52 for Payne County. Those numbers have not been updated to include provisional deaths, which statewide includes close to 3,000 more as reported by the CDC. City and County data has not been updated on the OSDH dashboard to include the provisional deaths.
Across the state, there were 2,404 cases reported in the past week, a 9.5 percent decrease from the previous week. There were 103 deaths reported, a 66.1 percent increase.
The average age of the new cases was 41, and the average age of new deaths was 75.
Stillwater has seen a steady decline in active cases. The latest report had Stillwater with 134 active cases, down from 138 a week ago. Payne County has slightly increased, with 207 active cases, up from 204 last week. Cushing has seen a slight increase with 44 active cases after having 37 last week.
The state has been making headway in vaccinations, and is still among the top 10 states for doses administered per population.
Through March 29, OSDH reports 1,004,983 doses administered with 595,030 having completed the series. That data does not include doses administered through federal agencies or entities.
