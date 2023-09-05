After serving two terms as Payne County's representative in the Oklahoma Senate, Tom Dugger announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024.
Dugger, R-Stillwater, was first elected in 2016 in his first attempt at state office. His political career began as a member of the Stillwater City Council, ending his service to the council as Vice-Mayor in 2010 after being term-limited.
In 2016, Dugger won his seat to District 21 with 54 percent of the Republican primary vote over Miguel Najera. He faced no challenger in the general election. Dugger didn't have a primary opponent in 2020. That year, he beat Democratic challenger Rick Dunham in the general election with over 60 percent of the vote.
“Serving in the Oklahoma Senate has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and I am forever grateful to the citizens of District 21 for entrusting me to be their voice at the Capitol,” Dugger said in press release. “When I was first elected to the Legislature, I told myself eight years would allow enough time to help make a positive difference in our district. Once I retire from office, I look forward to being able to spend time with my wife, Ann, on personal projects.”
Dugger is a veteran of the Oklahoma National Guard. He has lived in Stillwater since 1979. He and his wife are both graduates of Oklahoma State University.
During his first term and part of the second, Dugger mainly represented Payne County, but that shifted with the most recent redistricting in 2021. That pushed Dugger's district a bit east into Creek County. District 20 moved into the western part of Payne County.
A retired CPA, Dugger campaigned on his accounting skills and took a keen interest in the State's budgeting process while in office. He sits on the Appropriations Committee; the Joint Committee on Appropriation and Budget; Public Safety; Retirement and Insurance; the Tourism and Wildlife Committee and chairs the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies.
“Sen. Dugger has been an incredible friend and colleague to me and many others in the Senate,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City. “His commitment to public service is unmatched. Whether it was his dedication at a younger age earning honors as an Eagle Scout, his service to his community through the Stillwater Chamber, as a board member of the Red Cross and his commitment to volunteering at several local non-profit organizations, he embodies what it means to have a servant’s heart. I wish him and his wife, Ann, well in whatever the future holds for them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.