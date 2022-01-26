The Oklahoma Supreme Court granted the application of Michael Steven Morgan to be reinstated to the Oklahoma Bar Association and authorized to practice law. Morgan, a lawyer from Stillwater, was suspended from practicing law in 2013 after he was convicted of theft or bribery in programs receiving federal funds in violation of federal law.
Morgan, a state senator from 1997 to 2008, was President pro tempore of the Oklahoma Senate from 2005 to 2008.
Morgan applied for reinstatement in 2020 and appeared before a panel of attorneys reviewing the application as a professional responsibility tribunal. Morgan presented support for reinstatement from district judge Phillip Corley and retired district judge Donald Worthington. District attorney Laura Thomas presented testimony in support of Morgan noting his help with a juvenile delinquent program being developed in Payne County.
"I am really please that Mike will be part of the legal community again," Thomas said in a release. "I have known him for over 30 years and welcome him home where he belongs."
The panel recommended that Morgan be reinstated to practice law.
"The Order For Reinstatement granting Mike Morgan’s application for reinstatement to the Oklahoma Bar Association is welcome news" Stillwater attorney Hal Ellis told the News Press. "This Order allows Mike to practice law. Mike has been considered by many legal practitioners for many years as an outstanding lawyer. This result is justified under the law of the State of Oklahoma. This is not only a personal victory for Mike, but confers a significant benefit on the people he has and will represent as a lawyer.
"Mike has demonstrated fairness, competency in the law and compassion for others in his years of public service. This reinstatement will give him the opportunity to continue his service to people."
The Oklahoma Supreme Court reviewed the application considering all facts presented to the panel and the law for reinstatement. Five of the justices found that Morgan proved he possessed the good moral character and fitness necessary for reinstatement to the Oklahoma Bar Association.
The court was persuaded by the federal judge’s comments at Morgan’s sentencing that “all of the evidence [in the underlying criminal case] is as consistent with innocence as it is with guilt. There is certainly a view you could take that would indicate that Mr. Morgan knew what he was doing was wrong and that it was wrong. There is an equally persuasive view, in my opinion, that everything he did was right and not illegal.” The federal judge also noted: “Clearly, [Mr. Morgan] w[as] charged with a lot, [and] w[as] convicted with very little. And that conviction as [his lawyer] has pointed out today, was based on some very suspect evidence [and] based on the testimony of a convicted felon.”
Three justices dissented from the majority opinion with one justice not participating. The dissent noted that Morgan had served as the President pro tempore and that “[h]is misconduct and criminal conviction were the focus of significant public discourse, which reflected poorly on our State and the Bar.”
In a telephone interview, Morgan said he has worked at Cactus Drilling Company since 2013 in a variety of positions and is currently serving as a Senior Administrator.
“I am grateful to the Oklahoma Supreme Court and all the many people who made my reinstatement possible," Morgan told the News Press. "I have lived and worked in Stillwater most of my life and now I can look forward to using my training and experience in a positive way,” said Morgan. Morgan plans to remain at Cactus Drilling and hopes to serve the company as an in-house counsel."
The opinion of the Oklahoma Supreme Court has not been released for publication. Until the opinion is released, it is subject to revision or withdrawal.
