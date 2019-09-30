Meridian Technology Center is participating in a statewide effort for flu vaccination in conjunction with the Payne County and State Health departments.
MTC will host participants Oct. 10 for flu shots that will be offered at no out-of-pocket expense. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, this is a coordinated state effort to test a disaster response system for immunization.
“The flu vaccination component of the exercise is designed to test the state’s ability to respond and provide mass immunizations to communities in the event of a public health emergency such as an infectious disease outbreak or bio-hazardous threat,” the release reads. “To fully test this capability in a real-world event, the participating county health departments, including the OKC-County Health Department and Tulsa Health Department, will incorporate members of the public who will elect to receive a flu shot to protect them during the current flu season.”
Twenty-one locations around the state are participating.
“This is an opportunity for us to practice working with our local, state and federal partners to respond as we would in the event of an emergency or disaster,” said Scott Sproat, director of the OSDH Emergency Preparedness and Response Service. “We are testing all of our jurisdictional regions as they activate point of dispensing (POD) sites at various locations. Being able to provide flu shots to the public is an added bonus.”
Everyone 6 months or older, who is physically able, is recommended to receive a flu vaccine.
“It is especially important for young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic conditions who may be severely impacted by symptoms,” according to OSDH. “When more people are vaccinated against the flu, there is less opportunity for flu to spread in families, schools and communities.”
The locations and respective dates are listed below:
Alva Recreation Complex – Oct. 8
Beaver County Fairgrounds – Oct. 10
Bristow High School – Oct. 8
Claremore Expo Center – Oct. 9
Cleveland County Health Department (Norman) – Oct. 10
Cotton County Expo Building – Oct. 8
Craig County Fairgrounds – Oct. 10
Elk City Convention Center – Oct. 9
Hugo Agriplex (OSU Extension Office) – Oct. 8
Jackson County Expo Center – Oct. 8
Kiamichi Technology Center – Oct. 8
Laverne School (Shackelford Hall) – Oct. 8
Meridian Technology Center (Stillwater Campus) – Oct. 10
Oklahoma State Fair Park (OKC) – Oct. 8
Oral Roberts University Mabee Center (Tulsa) – Oct. 8
Pittsburg County Health Department – Oct. 11
Pontotoc Technology Center – Oct. 8
Redlands Community College (El Reno) – Oct. 10
Seminole State College – Oct. 11
Tillman County Health Department – Oct. 8
William Ray Memorial Park (Madill) – Oct. 10
