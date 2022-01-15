The Stillwater Police Department honored one of its veteran officers Wednesday, marking Sgt. Steve Hoffman’s retirement after 38 years with a final “walkout” ceremony.
Hoffman doesn’t seem entirely comfortable with the attention he’s getting.
“I just did my job. I’m nothing special,” he told the News Press between frames as it caught up with him on bowling night. “This is where I was born and raised and it was a chance to serve my community … I just love my job ... I just wanted to do my job and take care of people.”
City Manager and former Stillwater Police Chief Norman McNickle wouldn’t agree with Hoffman’s assessment of himself as nothing special. And he would know; the men have worked together throughout their careers.
He points to Hoffman’s roles as a founding member of the Special Operations Team and Mounted Patrol as well as his many years running the department’s training program as examples of his dedication and involvement over the course of his career.
The Marine Corps veteran wasn’t ever one to make a big deal out of things.
“’He’s pretty quiet,” McNickle said. “… He just quietly goes about his job and gets it done, no whining, he accepts the assignments … Obviously, 38 years, he was very loyal to the department.”
In recent years Hoffman served as a patrol officer and was tapped to provide security for the City Council during its meetings.
When announcing Hoffman’s retirement at the last City Council meeting, McNickle said, “He has been your guardian angel for the past several years. He has been a faithful servant to the citizens, to the council and we most certainly appreciate his service.”
Hoffman has been called to remove people from the building at times and he’s always gotten it done quickly and firmly but quietly and respectfully. His ability to get along with people and de-escalate a situation is something McNickle said stands out.
Hoffman could be just as respectful but firm when it came to holding even his own Chief to standards.
McNickle remembers Hoffman, then head of the Mounted Patrol, requiring him to submit himself and his horse to training and evaluation before he could ride with them as Chief of Police during an event.
Hoffman didn’t take it easy on him because it was important to be sure he and his horse were “bomb proof” enough to handle the situation and not endanger the public.
“I had to ride my horse across a teeter totter, balancing on a log, maintain control while walking my horse across a plastic tarp,” McNickle said. “I also had to take it under a pavilion – something many horses don’t like – all the time with fire crackers being thrown under the horse.”
Hoffman also served as a motorcycle officer for a time before taking on responsibility for training.
Under his leadership, most SPD officers received almost double the minimum requirement for continuing education.
Stillwater is one of the elite police departments in the state, Hoffman said. It has a reputation for excellence that he’s always been proud of.
He was one of the first members of the Special Operations Team – something Hoffman said local police realized was needed in the mid-1980s, after an extended manhunt and standoff with murder suspect Robert Raymond – and eventually became its commander.
McNickle credits the team with bringing a large drug bust he was working as an officer – in which the suspects had numerous weapons – to a safe conclusion on its first time being called out.
“They were armed and nobody got hurt,” McNickle said.
SPD Chief of Police Jeff Watts also paid tribute to Hoffman upon his retirement.
“For more than 38 years, Sgt. Hoffman has been the epitome of who a Stillwater police officer should be, unequivocally committed to protecting and serving our citizens,” Watts said. “The initiatives he has helped develop have been a safeguard for many years and will continue to be utilized. While his thumbprint as an officer is admirable, above all else Steve was a friend and a leader to those he worked with daily.”
The City of Stillwater appreciates his service and wishes him and his family the best in his retirement and this new chapter in their lives, McNickle said.
Final Call
The retirement ceremony for police officers and firefighters includes a final call from dispatch. Here is the text of the final call Sgt. Steve Hoffman received Wednesday.
Dispatcher: “Central 51”
Hoffman: “51”
Dispatcher: “Sergeant Steve Hoffman, badge number 51, has served our citizens for over 38 years as a Stillwater Police Officer. He has held many roles during his tenure. Sgt. Hoffman was one of the founding members of the Stillwater Police Dept.’s SWAT Team and Mounted Unit, which served our citizens for many years. The Mounted Unit was most impactful during large celebrations such as Eskimo Joe’s weekend. Sgt. Hoffman served as a Field Training Officer, member of the department’s Honor Guard Unit, SWAT Team member, and SWAT Team Commander. Sgt. Hoffman was the department’s Training Coordinator for many years prior to his rotation back to the Patrol Division. Above all else, Steve was a friend and a leader to those he worked with daily. Congratulations, Sgt. Hoffman, we wish you and your family the very best and we are all grateful to have worked alongside you. End of broadcast, KKD361.”
Hoffman: “51 Central, I’ll be 10-7. Thank you, love you guys.”
Dispatcher: “Congratulations.”
