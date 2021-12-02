Block 34, the vacant City-owned lot east of the Stillwater Community Center now has its first major sponsor and will undergo a transformation next year.
Kicker, the international audio equipment company headquartered in Stillwater, announced a major donation Thursday, pledging $3.5 million to create an event space that includes a public green, an event pavilion and an outdoor amphitheater.
“This incredibly generous gift to our community is a testament of Mr. Steve Irby’s commitment to help his hometown and genuine desire to enhance the quality of life for others,” City Manager Norman McNickle said about the Kicker founder in a statement released Thursday.
The donation includes $2.7 million allocated to construction and $800,000 – $80,000 per year – to support programming and maintenance, over the course of 10 years, McNickle told the News Press.
The balance will be received by the Stillwater Community Center Foundation and used to present 14 music events along with other types of programming, each year.
The development of Block 34 has been years in the making.
In 2012, the City of Stillwater first solicited proposals for development of the city-owned tract, which covers the square block between Eighth and Ninth avenues and Duncan and Husband streets. The initial designs proposed were meant to include a public green space but covered much of the block with private commercial development.
Based on public input, the City Council put off making a final decision about how to develop Block 34 and eventually hired an urban planning firm to conduct community surveys and develop concepts.
Those efforts revealed a strong preference among community members for significant public green space. They also identified the need for dedicated funding to support programming to make the most of that space.
Years of planning have seen the project evolve into several versions of an outdoor event space. Funding had been a major hurdle.
In 2017, the citizens' task force appointed to look at options, became the Block 34 Trust as was tasked to develop a plan and find ways to fund it.
The plan announced Thursday maintains Block 34 as a public area dominated by green space, that provides facilities for outdoor events. The design is consistent with the vision developed by the Block 34 Trust Authority over the past four years, city officials said.
The Block 34 Trust has maintained the goal to provide a gathering spot, “an outdoor living room,” for the community. To ensure that goal is met, lead architect for the amphitheater is Stanton Espinoza and the landscape architect is Dan Alaback, both Oklahoma State University graduates.
Architectural renderings for the park and amphitheater provide a visual of the multi-use, public space that includes an outdoor performance stage, multi-purpose pavilion, restrooms, storage, water fountain, art features, bermed lawn and seating, stone benches and an area for food trucks, other vendors and amenities. The covered stage will be designed to host outdoor plays, concerts, movies, cultural and educational events.
Architectural renderings and construction documents, an additional expense of about $270,000, were also donated by KICKER®, Block 34 Trust Chair Jim Beckstrom said.
The City of Stillwater will be responsible for infrastructure and oversight needs. Block 34 has already been leveled and overhead electric lines have been removed and buried by the City of Stillwater as an in-kind donation. If additional funding is needed to complete the project, it will be raised by the Block 34 Architecture and Development Committee, which will be formed in coming weeks, according to the City release.
Steve Irby, Founder and President of KICKER has quietly supported non-profits and charitable organizations in Stillwater for many years. McNickle said Irby isn't comfortable with the attention that comes with making a donation like this; he's doing it for the community.
“I’m excited to be part of making Stillwater an even better place to live," Irby said in announcement. "Investments like this in the community will both attract and keep talent of all ages and their businesses in Stillwater for years to come."
