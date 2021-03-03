Despite icy wintery weather conditions that closed the Payne County Administration Building on Feb. 8, the election for two positions on the Payne County Fair Board was still held at the district offices for County Commission Districts 1 and 3.
District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett said the commissioners checked with county attorney Lowell Barto about cancelling the election due to inclement weather and were told he didn't know of a procedure to cancel a scheduled election. So the election was held with 79 voters turning out to vote at each district office.
Incumbent Darrell Stiles from Cushing received 51 votes to win the District 1 position. Curtis Morphew from Yale received 28 votes.
In the District 3 election, incumbent Kurt Murray received 70 votes while Kent Bradley received 9 votes.
Stiles and Murray will serve a three-year term on the Board of Directors of the Payne County Fair Board.
Stiles said he was recruited more than 20 years ago by Mr. D. H. Fisher to serve on the fair board. Fisher resigned as chairman of the fair board after serving for a few years and nominated Stiles to take the position.
Stiles as served as chairman for more than two decade, overseeing the replacement of dilapidated buildings with modern buildings.
“I saw our facilities grow into one of the best if not the best county facility in the State of Oklahoma,” he said. “Through frugal operations we have been able to save and use sales tax money wisely to build and maintain our structures.”
Stiles dreams of building a larger multi-purpose building that will hold larger livestock shows and rodeos that now have to be turned away when organizers look for a host site.
“It is like the movie – Field of Dreams – If you build it, they will come,” Stiles said.
Exhibitors coming to the Payne County fairgrounds spend money in Stillwater, which increases sales taxes that in turn benefits the fairgrounds.
“We are the second biggest draw to the community other than OSU athletics,” Stiles noted. “I feel proud to have been associated with the improvements to the Payne County Fairgrounds and I want to keep a good thing going,” he said.
Murray has served on the fair board for ten months after being appointed by the county commissioners to complete the term of Mary Silvers, who resigned for health reasons. He lives in Perkins and works as the Agriculture Supervisor for Career Tech.
Murray said his children showed animals in 4-H and FFA and he wants to support youth through service on the fair board.
“We have a lot of good things happening at the fairgrounds where we have excellent facilities that will attract livestock exhibitors and shows to come to Payne County,” he said.
The Payne County Fair Board is comprised of 9 members who each serve a staggered three-year term. Each county commissioner district has three members on the board.
Janice Mitchell of Stillwater will serve a three-year term for District 2 since she was the only candidate to file for the position for that district.
Members of the nine-member board are responsible for maintenance and operations of the Payne County Expo Center and Payne County Fairgrounds. The Fair Board approves contracts and makes policy decisions for the facilities.
It also oversees the annual Payne County Free Fair.
The Payne County Expo Center hosts numerous livestock shows and other events, bringing visitors to Payne County and boosting the local economy. The Expo Center is also serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site.
