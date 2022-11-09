Stillwater stood out as tiny blue island in a sea of red following Tuesday’s voting results.
Republicans, including Gov. Kevin Stitt and Sec. of Education Ryan Walters who was running as a Republican for Superintendent of Public Instruction, led a sweep of state offices for the party.
In Stillwater, a different story played out as incumbent Democrat Rep. Trish Ranson was elected to her third term for House District 34. Ranson fended off challenger Michael Baughman, who had won an August runoff in the Republican primary. She won with 62 percent of the vote.
“Every election has been different. I feel like every election has grounded me further in the community,” Ranson said. “I feel like I know more about the pulse of our community, and what they are looking for as a representative.”
Payne County joined Oklahoma County and Cleveland County as the only three counties in the entire state to vote for Democrat Jena Nelson over Walters in the superintendent race. Most of that support came from the Stillwater precincts. Walters won precincts on the edges of Payne County by over 60 percent. Stillwater Public Schools had been singled out several times during Walters’ campaign as being “woke” or left-leaning for issues relating to sexual identity, and library books.
The county did end up going for Stitt, although again, most of the Stillwater precincts went blue. Stitt won 49.82 percent of the Payne County vote, with Democrat challenger Joy Hofmeister taking 47.7 percent. Libertarian Natalie Bruno had 1.33 percent of Payne County’s votes and Ervin Yen had 1.15.
Payne County went along with much of the state, overwhelmingly supporting other Republicans for state office, giving over 60 percent to Matt Pinnell in his re-election to Lt. Governor and over 70 percent to Gentner Drummond and his election to Attorney General, over 59 percent for Todd Russ for State Treasurer, over 61 percent for Leslie Osborn’s re-election to Labor Commissioner and over 58 percent for Kim David to Corporation Commissioner.
Sen. James Lankford, who won re-election with 64 percent of Oklahoma’s vote, received 59 percent of Payne County’s vote. Democrat Madison Horn picked up wins in 10 Stillwater precincts. Rep. Markwayne Mullin won Sen. Jim Inhofe’s unexpired term to Senate with 62 percent of the vote. He received 55 percent of Payne County’s vote. Many, but not all the Stillwater precincts were won by Democrat Kendra Horn. Rep. Frank Lucas, who has had little to no trouble getting re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives won 65 percent of Payne County’s vote, while relinquishing six Stillwater precincts to Democrat Jeremiah Ross.
Payne County did not have any countywide races with offices being determined in the primary or without challenges during the filing period. In House District 35, which dips into the most northern part of Stillwater, Incumbent Ty Burns won re-election with over 70 percent of the vote.
