A Stillwater man, Brandon Lee Robertson, 27, was charged with a felony count of child abuse by injury after an incident on June 20.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a Stillwater Police Department officer was dispatched to the parking lot of the Great White Buffalo in response to a physical domestic situation that had taken place. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a witness, Robertson’s acquaintennce, who said Robertson had just struck her 3-year-old child on the face.
The witness told officers that, when she got home after work the morning of June 2, she and Robertson began arguing. During the argument, Robertson allegedly said to the woman “I hit her (the child) in the mouth because she would not stop screaming.” Danninger said she observed her child having red and slightly swollen skin around her right eye. The woman said she had not witnessed Robertson strike the child, only that the child had obvious bruising on her face.
After speaking with the witness, the officer noticed a white male exit the front of the house who the witness identified as Robertson. The officer approached Robertson and he “spontaneously” began speaking with the officer, according to the affidavit.
Robertson told the officer he felt horrible for hitting the child. Robertson continued saying the child had been yelling and crying and he had lost his temper and slapped the child on the face. Robertson also told officers he was not going to lie to the police about anything. Robertson told officers the incident occurred on June 19 around 4:30 p.m. Robertson was arrested on the scene.
The officer then asked the woman if they could see the child. The officer writes that the child appeared to have been upset and crying, and the skin under her right eye was red and bruised and swollen. The officer also writes that the child would occasionally grin at the officer and did not seem to be in any obvious pain.
The officer writes that the woman was then handed a Wings of Hope card and explained that they would be able to assist in obtaining a protective order against Robertson. The woman explained she had started the process earlier in the year but never followed through.
Around 3 p.m., the officer made contact with a DHS worker who ultimately made the decision to transport the child to the Saville Center where she could be seen by a nurse to better assess the child's injuries.
Earlier this month, Robertson pleaded not guity to the charge.
