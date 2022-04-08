Saturday morning, the Stillwater Regional Airport will conduct a full-scale mock emergency exercise with partner agencies to evaluate preparedness for potential crisis situations. The exercise is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. and finish around noon. Aircraft passengers and community members may see smoke and hear emergency vehicles during the exercise.
“Airport emergency exercises are necessary to test response and recovery efforts with our team, ... While it takes numerous hours of work to develop and execute – the full-scale exercises are worth it,” said Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel.
This training exercise will not affect American Airlines services and flight schedules or overall airport operations.
– City of Stillwater
