Stillwater Animal Welfare has an unspoken credo of no dog left behind, and it is finding new ways every day to live up to that.
“We’re trying to stay involved with the community and get dogs adopted at the same time, so we’ve been looking at all our options for doing so,” said Gaige Ellis, an animal control officer at the shelter.
Ellis said owner surrenders are the most common way animals come to the shelter due to a variety of life circumstances.
But the shelter almost never euthanizes animals.
“That is the very last thing we want to do. We focus on enrichment for dogs to improve their chances of being adopted,” Ellis said. “When people come in to do community service or to volunteer, the biggest thing we have them do is walk dogs to socialize them and to help with their behavior by being out of their kennels more often. We usually never run into having to euthanize. We work hard to keep it that way.”
He said they also try to gain as much information as possible from previous owners, such as if the dog is good with children, if it’s sociable and if it does well with other animals.
After having a high volume of pet owners surrender their dogs to animal welfare in the past month, the shelter needed to find some forever homes for their new tenants.
They recently held a successful adoption event at Sonic, and last week, they held adoption events at Bluepeak and Renaissance of Stillwater in which they collected donations of dog supplies and adopted out a few dogs.
Karri James, life and leisure director for Renaissance of Stillwater, said she and her residents make homemade dog treats for animal welfare every month and take them to the shelter to feed them to the dogs.
“We do a community connection event with the residents each month. Since the shelter was really full with dogs, I asked them if they wanted to do this event with us, and they were really excited to do it,” she said. “They are so good at working with us and allowing the residents to come in and feed the dogs, so this was a community connection that the residents really wanted to do.”
James, whose adoption event was held on March 26, got Petco, Dollar Tree and Three Dog Bakery involved, as well as the Stillwater Fire Department. She plans to host another adoption event at the end of May with hopes of getting more local businesses involved.
“I would also like to get a food truck for next time,” she said. “Hopefully, with the next event being planned more in advance, we can get more people to come and participate. I want the next event to be bigger and better.”
Animal Welfare still needs to find more homes for its residents, so Ellis said more adoption events will be taking place throughout the year.
“We don’t have anything set in stone just yet, but we are always working on new ideas,” he said. “We did an event not long ago with Sonic, and it was fun and successful, so we’ve talked about doing more with them. We are definitely trying to make it a point to get out to more events.”
To view dogs for adoption or to hear about upcoming adoption events, visit the Stillwater Animal Welfare Facebook page.
And most importantly, spay and neuter your pets, said Ellis.
“It lessens the load here at the shelter, and it can improve the lives of your animals,” he said. “And we are always looking for more volunteers and more people to walk the dogs. It’s a really simple process to get involved out here if you want to be.”
