Stillwater artist Morgan Robinson is currently at work to complete “Interlaced,” the sculpture selected to be the centerpiece art installation on the northeast corner of Sixth and Western Avenues.
Funds for the Gateway Project were secured in April. A committee was tasked in 2021 with selecting and installing an art project for one of Stillwater’s welcome areas. More than 1,200 residents voted on the nominees finalized by the search committee and the Stillwater Arts and Humanities Council.
“Interlaced” will stand 32 feet long, 16 feet tall and 15 feet wide. It is made of aluminum.
Robinson says the piece is 50% complete.
“Image we are building a house and this is the frame,” Robinson said. His next steps are to weld, grind and brush the piece to shine. “The work ahead brings in the details and makes the piece beautiful.”
Work to prepare the site will begin early fall. Robinson hopes to have the sculpture complete in November.
