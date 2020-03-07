Carolyn West Meyer is a Stillwater resident who has made her mark on the community in a few different ways.
Meyer taught elementary music in Stillwater for 29 years after coming to town originally to attend Oklahoma State University. She and her husband, Kel Pickens, were on the local radio airwaves putting together programming for children, as well.
The couple also produced a TV show featuring the Stillwater Animal Welfare and Humane Society dogs and cats to help them get adopted.
Since retiring from teaching 16 years ago, Meyer has kept a written journal. In the journal, she has kept track of things such as vacations, during many of which the couple brought their two dogs. These trips became the basis for a book series titled, “Dogs Vacations,” with the first book of the series being recently completed. Meyer said after her dogs passed away, she thought about all the writing she had done detailing the vacations.
“After they were gone, I started thinking about the journals that I’d kept ever since I retired,” Meyer said. “I really wanted to write about those trips. A lot of people, friends and people we’d talked to, they wanted to know where we went and what we had done. We would talk about the dogs a lot, so I thought, ‘Maybe I could write a book, and maybe it would be fun for me to do.’”
She and her husband called those trips “dog vacations,” and when planning a trip, they would plan things for their dogs to do. She said people just enjoy the book, and that people feel the sense of the love they had for their dogs during their vacations with them.
After realizing how much material she had regarding her vacations with their dogs, Meyer said she realized the stories would become a series.
“This is definitely a series,” Meyer said. “There will be another book with these two dogs, and six trips … four of those are shorter trips around Oklahoma. Then the third book will be with the same two dogs, and that will be about four more longer trips to other places in the U.S.”
Meyer said she and her husband had worked on materials that had been published before, but that this book series is the first book she has written about personal stories.
“I’ve been published before, but in the 1980s and 1990s. But that was children’s educational material, and we lucked out and had two national companies that locked on to my stuff,” Meyer said. “And I sang on those … it was albums back when there was vinyl, and there were cassettes and activities for elementary school teachers to use in curriculum as supplemental materials. The first one was in 1980, and we wrote another in 1982, and there were also two operettas with another company up in Pennsylvania that published those. And they were performed all over the world.”
The first book of “Dog Vacations” is currently only an ebook, but Meyer said it will be available in print versions in the near future. The book can be found on Amazon and most other book websites by searching for Carolyn West Meyer.
