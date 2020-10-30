The Stillwater Board of Education has announced that Tanya Massey has been appointed to fill the recently vacated Ward 3 School Board seat.
Massey was selected from five applicants for the vacant position in a special Board of Education meeting on October 29.
“In my job at Oklahoma State I have to deal in logistics for occupancy, move in and staffing; I think that experience will serve the district well in finding solutions to the issues Stillwater faces. If I’m going to be a concerned parent working with my kids' on their education, I have to also be willing to put in the time to make it better,” Massey said.
Massey hopes to use her time on the Board to help pull together the different constituents of the Stillwater community.
“There are three basic groups the Stillwater Public Schools serves - students, families, and district staff. I’d like to see how we can utilize those groups working together to create the best experience possible for all involved,” she said.
Beyond the pandemic, Massey says she sees budgets and facilities as top concerns.
“We’re going to run out of space, and have already really, at some of the elementaries," she said. "Budget is also going to be a concern for the foreseeable future in light of the current economic climate.”
A graduate of Pendleton High School in Pendleton, South Carolina, Massey received her Bachelor in Horticulture and Masters of Education in Counseling and Guidance from Clemson University in 1999, 2002. Along with husband Josh Massey, she has called Stillwater home for 14 years. Their three children, high school junior Garrett, middle schooler Wiley, and third grader Gracie have all attended Skyline Elementary. Massey currently serves as Assistant Director of Residential Living at Oklahoma State University.
“We were so impressed with the entire pool of candidates,” Board President Dr. Camille DeYong said. “It was a tough decision, but we feel Tanya will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the board. We are all looking forward to working with her.”
Massey will be sworn in at the Nov. 10 Board of Education meeting.
