Ashley Moore, who was elected and began serving on the Stillwater Board of Education in June, is stepping down.
Moore recently accepted a position as Director of Gifted and Talented Education Programs for the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). State school board regulations do not allow OSDE employees to hold positions on local boards of education.
“I’d love to remain on the Board if it were possible,” said Moore. “While my time there has been short and during an interesting time, I’ve enjoyed immensely working with administrators,learning more about the district, and engaging with the community I represent,” Moore said. “But I feel that accepting this new position is the best decision for my career and my family.”
Moore plans to remain in Stillwater and engaged with the school district, saying, “I want to thank everyone who supported my campaign. Running for the Board of Education helped me forge new relationships and deepened my appreciation for the amazing community we have in Stillwater,” said Moore. “I look forward to continuing to be involved with the district as a parent and community member.”
“I especially want to thank Superintendent Moore and Board President Andrews for their encouragement and support,” said Moore.
The School Board will accept Ashley Moore’s resignation on Tuesday, August 18, and declare a vacancy for Seat 5. The Board will accept applications, available to residents of Ward 5 at http://sps.blue/boardapp , from August 19 until September 2. Those with questions about the application process should contact Annette Jones at 405-533-6300.
The Board hopes to interview candidates and appoint a new member in time to be sworn in and participate at the upcoming Sept. 8 regular meeting.
"I want to thank Ashley for her service to this district,” said Board of Education President Mitsi Andrews. “This has been a tremendously challenging summer and she was able to help us through a very stressful time. Although she was only able to serve briefly, her contributions were much appreciated. I wish her the best in her future endeavors and know that the State Department of Education has gained a valuable member to their team."
