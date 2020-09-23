The President of the Stillwater Board of Education Mitsi Andrews has tendered her resignation from the Board.
Andrews was first elected to the board in 2018. She has served on both the Policy Committee and Long Range Planning Committee, as Vice President and President, and wrote the school board handbook.
“I want to thank Superintendent Moore, the SPS administrators, teachers and staff of Stillwater Public Schools,” said Andrews. “I cannot say it enough...I was so proud to serve alongside you. I love this district. I love the people working in it.”
The School Board will accept Mitsi Andrew’s resignation at its next special or regular board meeting and declare a vacancy for Seat 3. Since the vacancy occurred during the last half of the term, the remaining members of the board shall appoint a qualified individual to fill the office. The appointed member may serve the remainder of the term, ending in April 2023.
Stillwater community members residing in Ward 3 (http://sps.blue/boardapp) may apply for the open seat once the school board determines the timeline for the selection process. Those with questions about the application process should contact Annette Jones at 405.533.6300.
"I want to thank Mitsi for her exemplary service to this district,” said Superintendent Moore. “This year has been a challenging one, filled with long board meetings, stressful decisions, and a lot of controversial issues. Mitsi’s contributions, leadership, and unwavering concern for SPS staff and students will be missed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.