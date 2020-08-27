The Stillwater Board of Education has initiated the process to fill the seat for Ward 5, formerly held by Ashley Moore.
The boundary for Ward 5 is as follows:
Beginning where the Stillwater Creek crosses 6th/Hwy 51 the boundary follows the Stillwater Creek north to McElroy; thence east on McElroy, south on Western, east on Admiral, east on Monticello, north on Cleveland, and east on Drummond to Monroe; thence south on Monroe, east on University, north on Knoblock, east on Mathews, and north on Duck to McElroy; thence east on McElroy, south on Boomer/Main, and east on 6th/Hwy 51 to Perkins Rd; thence south on Perkins Rd, west on 14th, north on Boomer/Main, and west on 12th to Gray; thence north on Gray, east on 7th, north on Adams, and west on 6th/Hwy 51 to the Stillwater Creek where this description begins. This is the only “landlocked” ward.
"I appreciate all the people who have stepped up and submitted an application so far for the Ward 5 School Board seat,” said Board of Education President Mitsi Andrews. “The School Board has dealt with some very challenging items this year, and it says a lot that they applied to fill the vacant seat. Thank you goes out to each of them for their willingness to serve on the SPS School Board!"
Anyone residing in Ward 5 interested in being considered to fill the vacant position are required to return a completed application for the position to the secretary of the Board of Education by 5:00 p.m. on September 2, 2020. The Board of Education will conduct interviews at a special meeting on September 3. The Board of Education may reserve time to deliberate prior to making a final selection.
Those who would like to learn more about the application process should call the Annette Jones, Secretary to the Board of Education, at 533-6300. The application is available online at www.stillwaterschools.com/SchoolBoard/Information
