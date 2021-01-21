The Stillwater Board of Realtors continues to support the community with needed fundraising events that contribute to local nonprofit agencies. Of course, the pandemic put a damper on social events, but by following the distancing and mask guidelines, the Realtors were still able to give in many of their customary ways.
The United Way of Payne County and the Noble County United Fund were the recent recipients of $8,000 raised through the live auction that is held every November. Gregg Pickens contributed his time and talents as the auctioneer to make the annual luncheon a success. Realtor and affiliate members brought holiday items, or decorative items or other items of value. Additionally, Ideal Homes contributed $1830.00 to the total raised. Ideal Homes has been a generous sponsor over the past decade to the annual charity auction.
In December, the Realtors gave toys, coats and monetary donations to the Junior Service League to help with the Christmas store. Also, in August, school supplies and backpacks were collected for the school counselors to distribute.
Salvation Army’s Realtor Ring Day volunteer sign-up sheet always fills up quickly. In 2020, that first Friday in December was not quite as chilly as in years past. Meeting and greeting the generous people in our community is a good reminder about the Christmas spirit – the joy of giving. One outcome everyone commented on is that participating on the bell-ringing side makes one more aware to put something in the kettle the next time too.
SBOR hosts a blood drive two times per year to help meet the on-going need for blood and the Realtors and Affiliates show up and roll up their sleeves. The next two drives are scheduled for Feb. 19, and May 19, 2021 at the SBOR office, 501 S. Lewis. Any community member is also welcome to get an appointment on those days too, call 405-419-1599 or go online to OBI.org
Looking forward to more in person events in 2021, the Realtors hope to be able to resume their annual bowling fundraiser that raises money for Habitat for Humanity and organize a crew to help with the annual Day of Caring.
Both of these hands-on group participation days were called off in 2020. Many of the monthly luncheons were cancelled, including the May luncheon where the SBOR typically contributes to Meridian Technology Center student scholarships. In 2019 the board was able to give $2000.00 for scholarships for four students in the building trades programs. Scholarship recipients came as invited guests to the meal and had a chance to speak to the group. Alane Zannotti of Meridian Technology Center said “Meridian Technology Center is encouraged and humbled that professionals in the community continue to contribute and help students with their educational goals. It is very impactful as they are just getting started toward their careers.”
