The Stillwater Board of Realtors and affiliates participated in the Habitat for Humanity Women Build Days in May.
The Women Build days provide opportunities for any woman who wants to learn how to build a home or repair a home the opportunity to do so. No experience is necessary!
Volunteers work under the guidance of construction professionals, alongside other volunteers, and future Habitat homeowners. Whether you are learning new skills or simply adding a few to your tool belt, this is a rewarding experience for all involved and it improves our Stillwater community.
Every Tuesday in May, volunteers from the local realtors’ offices and affiliates (banks, insurance companies, title companies, home inspectors, pest inspectors) volunteered their morning to give back to Habitat for Humanity. More than 50 volunteers were part of this project. The ladies volunteering their time completed framing, putting up plywood and painting.
The Women Build Days are a way to involve the realtors and affiliates in crucial work with a lasting impact. Women helping women sends a positive and powerful message.
The Stillwater Habitat for Humanity has built more than 42 homes since its beginning.
This home that is currently being built is house No. 43 and should be completed around spring 2024. This home is located on 17th Street in south Stillwater. This home is going to be owned by a single mom with two elementary aged children. Each Habitat home has been worked on by at least 200 volunteers over its life!
The Stillwater Habitat for Humanity (SHFH), originally named Payne County Habitat for Humanity, held its first meeting in January 1990 and was granted affiliate and nonprofit status on February 10, 1991.
If you would like more information about Stillwater Habitat for Humanity, please reach out to their executive director, Hilary Hunt. hhunt@stillwaterhabitat.org or 405-377-0403.
